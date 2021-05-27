Reports: Fintech startup Klarna could receive $40B+ valuation in new funding round

Klarna Bank AB is raising funding at a valuation of more than $40 billion, according to a series of new reports. The news was first reported by Business Insider early this morning. Three sources later told Reuters that the round could bring Klarna’s valuation closer to $50 billion than $40 billion, while CNBC cited a tipster as saying that SoftBank Corp.’s Vision Fund 2 is one of the participating investors. Klara is expected to raise less than $1 billion in the round.