49ers Announce Pride Month Celebration Plans

SF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article49ers Faithful of the LGBTQ+ Community model the newest line of pride merchandise with proceeds benefiting SF LGBT Center, Oakland LGBTQ Center and The LGBTQ Youth Space. The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday month-long plans for the organization's annual celebration of June LGBTQ+ Pride month. Led by 49ers PRIDE, the official fan club of 49ers Faithful who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies, the 2021 celebration will be highlighted by the 2021 49ers PRIDE Collection, the first-ever gender-neutral retail line released by an NFL team. Additionally, 49ers PRIDE will soon launch a new video content series and host a panel conversation on LGBTQ+ activism in sports.

