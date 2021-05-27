newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge to host 2 free LGBTQ Pride performances

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo free performances will be held at Starlight Square, an outdoor COVID-era venue in Central Square in Cambridge, on June 12. A family show with artist Bren Bataclan will be held at 1:30 p.m. His workshops with kids are celebrated for being able to inspire kids to both art and social conscience.

www.wickedlocal.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Arlington, MA
City
Somerville, MA
Cambridge, MA
Entertainment
Cambridge, MA
Society
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#The Arts#Central Square#Performance Art#Community#Science Museum#Lgbtq Pride#Covid#Puerto Rican#The Museum Of Science#Arlington Lgbtqia#Arlington Center#Tickets#Starlight Square#Hope#Artist Bren Bataclan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge Around Town

Wee Are Every Good Thing: Celebrating and Affirming Our BIPOC Children: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 20. To register: https://cambridgepl.libcal.com/event/7693512. This workshop is led by children’s book author Francie Latour, whose picture book “Auntie Luce's Talking Paintings” tells an inter-generational tale of culture, community and identity through a Haitian American girl and her beloved aunt, an artist who lives in Haiti. Offered in collaboration with Wee the People, the program takes a deep dive into the world of powerful, affirming and beautifully illustrated children's books by BIPOC authors and illustrators. Geared for audiences of color, this workshop will hold space for parents, caregivers, educators, artists, activists, clergy, clinicians, and others to share experiences as we explore a wide range of characters and themes in children's books.
Cambridge, MAcctvcambridge.org

Cambridge Recognizes May as APII Heritage Month

A May 10 City Council Resolution declared May as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in Cambridge. This Resolution not only highlights the importance of celebrating the rich history, achievements and contributions of the AAPI community, but it also raises awareness about the uptick in anti-AAPI hate over the past year and the importance of standing in solidarity with our AAPI community.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge library to virtually host author Hoa Nguyen

Cambridge Public Library announced that Hoa Nguyen, author of the poetry collection, “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure,” will be hosted by the library at 6 p.m. May 26 to celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event is co-sponsored by the Office of Mayor Sumbul...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge mayor, library partner for Virtual Story Time with the Mayor

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui partnered with Cambridge Public Library to host Virtual Story Time with the Mayor to read some of her favorite books to the youngest Cantabrigians from January through May. Parents and caregivers were encouraged to join their children in listening to stories such as “Hair Love” by Matthew...
Boston, MAWicked Local

Cambridge playwright’s play selected for Boston New Works Festival

Moonbox Productions announced that it selected nine original plays by local playwrights for its inaugural Boston New Works Festival taking place June 24-26, 2022, at the Boston Center for the Arts. For the next year, selected submissions will be part of an extensive workshop process that will culminate in staged...
Massachusetts StateWicked Local

OP-ED: Cambridge councilors write in support of 2072 Mass. Ave. affordable housing project

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, Vice Mayor Alanna Mallon, Councilor Denise Simmons and Councilor Marc McGovern. On May 20, the Board of Zoning (BZA) will hold a second meeting to discuss the 100% affordable housing proposal for 2072 Massachusetts Ave. If approved, this building will create 48, 100% affordable homes, approximately 70% of which will be two and three bedrooms, just blocks from public transit.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

What’s on CCTV this week?

"GMAACC Community Vigil": 7 p.m. May 20, 4 p.m. May 21 and 6 p.m. May 23. Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition observed a community vigil honoring victims of Anti-Asian violence. Recorded March 26, 2021. Produced by Malden Access Television. "Cambridge: Innovation, Growth, and Inequality in a Post-Pandemic World": 2...
Boston, MABrewbound.com

Rooftop Bar In Boston Partners With Jack’s Abby

BOSTON, MA – Over the Charles, the rooftop bar located at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston – Cambridge that overlooks the Boston and Cambridge skyline and Charles River, is reopening its doors on Friday, May 14th. New for this year, Over the Charles will feature a selection of award-winning lagers from the Framingham brewery Jack’s Abby.
Boston, MAvanyaland.com

The Bowery Presents unveils Roadrunner, Boston’s newest concert venue

In an era of news about live music venues closing, here’s news of one opening: Roadrunner will be coming to Allston-Brighton in Spring 2022. Roadrunner, taking its name from the Modern Lovers’ classic track about Massachusetts, is the latest venue from The Bowery Presents, which books Northeast shows as Bowery Boston around town at Royale in the Theatre District and The Sinclair in Cambridge’s Harvard Square. Roadrunner will be located at 89 Guest St., part of the development at Boston Landing and adjacent to “The Track at New Balance,” situated right alongside the Mass Pike.
Lowell, MAactionunlimited.com

Lowell Chamber Orchestra to Close Out MCC’s Spring Concert Series

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Spring 2020 semester, Middlesex Community College has been creative in offering online courses, programs and events. This includes MCC’s “A World of Music” concerts run by the Music department, who will close out the Spring 2021 series with a performance by the Lowell Chamber Orchestra.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge resident awarded scholarship from Massachusetts Society of CPAs

COURTESY OF MASSACHUSETTS SOCIETY OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS. The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants announced that Priya Sheth, of Cambridge, was awarded the Past Chairmen Scholarship from the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation. Sheth, a student at UMass Boston, was one of 32 students selected to receive a scholarship from the...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge Second Chance Program helps secure housing

The Cambridge Police Department and the Cambridge Community Court announced a new initiative specifically designed to support long-term, unhoused residents who have not been able to secure housing due to their criminal records. Through the Cambridge Second Chance Program, members of the Cambridge Police Department’s Clinical Support Unit work with...
Cambridge, MAthecamarilloacorn.com

Professor earns Harvard fellowship

CSUCI associate professor of history Robin Mitchell will head east in the fall. She received a yearlong fellowship from Harvard Radcliffe Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was also offered two more fellowships from the University of Buffalo Center for Diversity Innovation in New York and the Camargo Foundation in Cassis,...
Cambridge, MAfreepointhotel.com

Beat the Summer Heat with Fun Water Activities in Cambridge, MA

Summer in Cambridge, Massachusetts, comes with a range of fun water activities and adventures. Come and enjoy beautiful sunny days, warm nights, and the city's excellent waterfront location. At Freepoint Hotel Cambridge, we have compiled a list of the best things to do in summer for a lively experience in Cambridge-Boston. Go ahead and add these to your itinerary!
Cambridge, MAlesley.edu

Resisting oppression in the healing fields

Transgender and nonbinary people face discrimination and other challenges in perhaps all aspects of life. Therapeutic fields are no exception. That’s why practicing psychotherapist Kimberly Cherry, who identifies as queer and is earning her doctorate in Counseling Psychology, let her desire to see more queer and trans therapists shape her studies at Lesley.
Cambridge, MACity Journal

Local Control Gone Wrong

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine has been lauded as a triumph of American industry, but it’s a triumph of one corner of American industry in particular. Moderna is one of a cluster of biotechnology startups in Kendall Square, a neighborhood of Cambridge, Massachusetts, just east of MIT and a few minutes by subway from Harvard and downtown Boston. Spillovers from research at the city’s hospitals and universities, combined with generous state- and university-supported startup incubators, have fostered what some reporters call the “most innovative square mile in America.” And Kendall Square is but one part of a much broader Boston biotechnology ecosystem.