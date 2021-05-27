Jang Ki Yong And Hyeri’s New Drama “My Roommate Is A Gumiho” Premieres To No. 1 Ratings

Well this is a first, I think. The 2017 KBS rom-com Fight For My Way starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon is back in the news with the release of a Kakao webtoon adapted from the drama. The drama is described as slice-of-life and revolves around four friends who then become two couples so it avoids the love triangle pitfall. I was super busy with life in 2017 so missed this drama wanting to marathon it later and never did, but it’s often spoken of by viewers as well worth the watch. I’m not sure if a webtoon version now, four years later, is even going to resonate with readers but at least it reminded me that I still haven’t watched it yet lol.