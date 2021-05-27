Jang Ki Yong And Hyeri’s New Drama “My Roommate Is A Gumiho” Premieres To No. 1 Ratings
TvN’s new drama “My Roommate Is a Gumiho” is off to a strong start!. Based on a popular webtoon, “My Roommate Is a Gumiho” is a new romantic comedy about a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (played by Girl’s Day’s Hyeri). Due to an unexpected mishap, she winds up moving in together with a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (played by Jang Ki Yong), who is determined to become human.www.soompi.com