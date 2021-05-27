Four slightly less obvious benefits of Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology
[Reminder: this blog is personal observation, not Gartner research. I am a digital business generalist. I do not cover retail technology]. Earlier this year an Amazon Fresh store arrived in my West London neighbourhood. I have visited it quite a few times now. I enjoy the Just Walk Out technology but there's nothing new to be said about the customer experience – so I won't. I'm rather more intrigued by four areas of potential benefit to the retailer that I hadn't initially considered.