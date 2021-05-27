Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rivian’s R1T Pickup Is Delayed

By Wes Raynal
Autoweek.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivianownersforum.com says the electric truck maker is delaying the R1T’s launch. The forum says the Launch Edition will now be out in July instead of June. The forum also says that Launch Edition deliveries will be completed by Spring 2022. According to the site rivianownersforum.com, the electric truck maker has...

www.autoweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivianownersforum Com#The Drive Program#The Off Road Upgrade#Adventure Package
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsmotor1.com

Ford confirms it’s considering second smaller electric pickup

Mike Levine, Ford’s North American Product Communications Manager, recently confirmed that the Blue Oval was going to build an electric version of the Ford Explorer (as well as a Lincoln variant, an Aviator EV), and hinted at a battery-powered Bronco too. Well, now he’s adding another model to that list, a possible fully-electric version of the Maverick pickup, the F-150’s smallest brother (the Ranger is the in-between model in terms of size).
CarsArkansas Online

Interest in Ford's electric pickup soars

Ford Motor Co. hit another milestone with its all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. The company has confirmed reaching 100,000 reservations since the pickup's global debut three weeks ago at world headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. "We're super excited about the demand," Emma Bergg, Ford spokeswoman, told the Detroit Free Press on...
BusinessGreen Car Reports

Rivian and VW play an important part in Ford’s electric vehicle strategy

Last month, as Ford outlined its Ford+ strategy, focused around two new fully electric platforms to debut by 2025, it provided some useful updates on why it still sees partnerships with Volkswagen and Rivian important. How do global rival VW and U.S. EV startup Rivian fit in? Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s...
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Ford built an F-Series 'Lightning' pickup in 1953. Here's why

June 16 marks the anniversary of Ford's incorporation in 1903 and it's a very different company than it was 118 years ago. Back then it's only vehicle was the Model A, which was an open-top car with an eight horsepower two-cylinder engine that sold for $850, which is equivalent to about $26,000 today. It was nearly a month before the first order came in on July 15 to keep the startup afloat.
Buying CarsCNET

Ford's Maverick is America's lowest-priced pickup and its cheapest hybrid

You're looking at the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, and for being such a little guy, this small truck might just have the goods to shake up America's automotive industry. Promising a unique blend of versatility, fuel efficiency and bargain-basement pricing, Ford says this unibody-based trucklet offers up to 40 miles per gallon from its standard hybrid powertrain. Yes, it has a full hybrid powertrain, standard. Did we mention it's priced from $21,490 ($19,995 MSRP plus $1,495 for destination)? That should make for some super-thrifty running. Want more info? Keep reading, friends.
Carshiconsumption.com

Ford’s Maverick Is A Shockingly Affordable 40MPG Hybrid Pickup Truck

Ford has unveiled an entirely new line of pickup trucks called the Maverick, and it’s looking like it will be a total game-changer for the truck industry. The Maverick is an all-new truck from Ford — the brand’s first in ages that isn’t part of the F-Series or Ranger lines. It’s also the first standard full-hybrid pickup in America, and its EPA-estimated 40 MPG city rating is the best of any truck in the country. The Maverick is aiming to appeal to a wider range of atypical pickup buyers with its fuel-efficiency, easy-to-park compact size, spacious four-door cab with room for five adults, and loads of standard equipment like an 8” touchscreen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a FordPass Connect WiFi Hotspot, and a FLEXBED featuring a multi-position tailgate, 12 available anchor points, two 12-volt 20-amp prewired power sources, and two 110-volt outlets. The base powerplant is a 191 HP 2.5L full hybrid engine (a non-hybrid 250 HP 2.0 L EcoBoost engine is available as an upgrade), while the max payload is 1,500 lbs. and towing capacity is 2,000 lbs. Those may not be massive numbers, but with all of this standard on a truck that costs $19,995, the Maverick is competing against the Civics and Corollas of the world more than it is against Ridgelines and Tacomas. And it looks to be winning.
Carsdailymagazine.news

Dodge Charger Pickups Are Amazing

For quite some time, people have rightfully been saying the 6th generation Dodge Charger's nose reminds them of a Ram pickup, so someone decided to turn the car into just that. It makes sense in that and a few other ways, leaving us wondering why Mopar hasn't put something like this into production. Surely there are enough people who would like an American ute to haul around lighter stuff, without dealing with the size, fuel consumption, and handling dynamics of a truck.
Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ford’s F150 Lightning pickup breaks records despite one year left for sale

Ford Lightning’s F-150 pickup continues to set records: The company reported 100,000 reservations to purchase just a month after it was introduced on the market. And the first deliveries are scheduled for almost a year from now, in the spring of 2022. The F-150 Lightning is fully electric and requires...
Carsrollingout.com

2021 Ram TRX: Fun, fast, durable, and not your daddy’s pickup truck

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is having a field day with its Hellcat engine. In 2021 Chrysler has found a way to incorporate its super-powered motor in just about every car model across all brands. From the Hellcat Redeye to the Dodge Durango Hellcat SRT, to the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. To...
Buying Carsluxurylaunches.com

With only 242 miles on the odometer, this 1995 McLaren F1 could be auctioned for as high as $15 million

Only 64 examples of the road-going McLaren were ever built, making it not only one of the rarest cars but also a collectors’ favorite. Often credited for disrupting the supercar game in the 1990s, it’s a big deal every time one of these beautiful machines turns up on the auction block. However, this time around it might be a little more special. One of the most pristine examples of the McLaren F1 is on sale with just 387 kilometers (240.5 miles) on the odometer, and we might just get to witness some old sale records getting shattered. The 240mph-supercar will be offered at Gooding and Company’s Pebble Beach auction in August and it has a pre-sale estimate of over $15 million, but we won’t be surprised if it fetches a lot more.
Carshiconsumption.com

This Striking EV Lancia Concept Is A Modern-Day Delta With Tesla Styling

As any learned auto enthusiast will know, Lancia used to be one of rallying’s most accomplished competitors, racing to fifteen total constructor’s titles using such legendary vehicles as the Fulvia Coupe, the Stratos, the 037, and the Delta. However, over the years, the Italian marque has become a mere shadow of what it once was, halting production of its thrilling driver’s cars in favor of some pretty hum-drum consumer compacts.
Carsfordauthority.com

Rivian R1T Interior Will Have Removable Flashlight, Portable Speaker

Ford-backed upstart EV automaker Rivian is getting close to starting production of its very first model – the R1T Launch Edition, which was recently pushed back from June to July, thanks to the semiconductor chip shortage. Regardless, when deliveries do begin, owners that opt for models equipped with the Adventure Package will find some pretty nifty features present in the Rivian R1T interior.
CarsRideApart

Rare 1955 Vincent Black Knight Bodywork Goes To Auction

Back in the 1950s, most road-legal motorcycles lacked wind protection. Unless you were racing, fairings weren’t widely adopted by the industry. However, Vincent owner Phil Vincent felt it was time for a change when he conceived the Black Knight and Black Prince. The former was a fully-faired variant of the brand’s Rapide model while the latter clad the Vincent Shadow in aerodynamic bodywork as well.