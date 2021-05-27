Airbnb extends ban on party events for listings through summer

The Airbnb logo is seen outside at the Nasdaq Exchange in New York City on December 10, 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Rental-share company Airbnb announced Thursday it's extended a COVID-19-related ban on parties, which was implemented last year, to last through the summer.

The ban removes "event-friendly" and "parties and events allowed" house rules in Airbnb listings.

The company said those features will remain inaccessible through at least the end of the summer "to cultivate safe and responsible travel.

Airbnb said despite the return of more travelers in the United States and Britain, public health remains the primary reason for the ban. It said, though, that other factors also mattered into its decision to lengthen the ban.

The company said the policy has been popular with its host community, especially since most had already prohibited parties during the pandemic in their house rules.

"We want to be really good community players all over the world," Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky recently told Yahoo Finance.

Airbnb revenue increased 5% to $887 million during the first quarter of 2021.

A year in pandemic: How COVID-19 changed the world