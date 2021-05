The first teaser for Monsters At Work has been released. The Monsters Inc. spin-off show hits Disney+ on July 2. The teaser is short but gives us a good idea of what to expect from the series. It starts with Mike and Sully, the main characters from the two movies, being given a senior role at Monsters Incorporated by Roz. But it seems that the focus of the business has now been put into making people laugh rather than scaring them.