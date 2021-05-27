Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Urban Land Institute (ULI) St. Louis Launching Third Year of Real Estate Diversity Initiative (REDI) Classes

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDI Aims to Build Diversity in St. Louis Real Development. The Urban Land Institute (ULI) St. Louis will begin receiving applications on June 1, 2021 for the third year of a pioneering education initiative aimed at broadening the diversity of real estate development professionals locally. Launched in 2019, the Real Estate Diversity Initiative (REDI) aims to help people of color and women advance their careers as real estate developers. The program is part of a larger effort by ULI St. Louis to energize greater engagement in equitable development, responding to the calls to action in the benchmark Ferguson Commission report.

