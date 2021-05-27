newsbreak-logo
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports a total of 22 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

 and 47 additional recoveries. All cases are current.

Please note, one case was removed from total positive cases after it was identified as a non-Galveston County case.

To date, 378,053 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get a vaccine when it's available to you.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering in public spaces if not fully vaccinated.
  • Stay at least 6 feet from other people if not fully vaccinated.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.

