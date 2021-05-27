Superior Labs Alpha Lipoic Acid – Pure NonGMO ALA 600mg 120 Vegetable Caps – Zero Synthetic Additives, Stearates…

A uniformly accelerated detector in an inertial vacuum undergoes an unavoidable dissipation, and the final steady-state becomes thermal. However, to attain such a mixed state, there is no bound for the acceleration of the single atomic detector. Here we show that the scenario is entirely different for two atoms with the same energy levels. There exists a critical limit of the acceleration for two atomic detectors, below which the purity of a particular initial state can be preserved. We observe that the generator of the dissipative dynamics (Lindbladian) is invariant under a weak symmetry transformation at this limit. Hence one of the eigenstates of the symmetry operator is unchanged during the evolution. This kind of state is called a quantum dark state, which is essentially a decoherence-free subspace. As a consequence, the system becomes localized, and it can skip the Unruh thermalization. Beyond the critical limit, the symmetry is explicitly broken. Therefore our results suggest that the system goes through a first-order dissipative phase transition from a localized to a thermal phase.