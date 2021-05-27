ESNY Game Day: Blue Jays at Yankees – Thursday Doubleheader Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
The Blue Jays come to town and get to play twice at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. The New York Yankees won’t let being a little banged up stop them against the feisty Toronto Blue Jays. Luke Voit and Corey Kluber will both miss significant time with oblique and shoulder injuries, but there’s no time for disappointment. Wednesday’s rainout means a Thursday doubleheader, with one game against Toronto’s top pitching prospect.elitesportsny.com