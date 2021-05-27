ESNY Game Day: Blue Jays at Yankees – Thursday Doubleheader Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Philadelphia Phillies will play the second game of their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Td Ballpark, Dunedin, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 7:37 PM (EDT). The Phillies come into this game with a loss in their previous game. The game was against the Washington Nationals, and the final score was 5-1. The Phillies’ record fell to 20-18 as a result of the defeat. The Phillies have 287 hits and a .237 batting average this season. Philadelphia scored 156 runs and hit 41 home runs. Philadelphia is 2nd at 20-18 in the NL East Division.