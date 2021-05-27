newsbreak-logo
Bostic, NC

Rutherford Co. Deputies are asking for help finding a stolen four-wheeler

By Freeman Stoddard
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTIC, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen four-wheeler. Deputies say that the four-wheeler is a green, Polaris Sportsman 500. They add that it was taken from the area of Waters Road in Bostic, NC. If you have any...

City
Bostic, NC
County
Rutherford County, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
