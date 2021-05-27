newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mondelez increasing well-being offerings to achieve goals

By Eric Schroeder
bakingbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. has made it a priority to lead the future of snacking. To do so, the company must continue to evolve its portfolio to meet consumers’ snacking needs, said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer. Mr. Van de Put identified the evolution of...

www.bakingbusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadbury Dairy Milk#Sugar Candy#Focus Brands#Sustainable Products#Brand Impact#Consumer Impact#Snackfutures#Gourmet Food#Cocoa Life#Harmony Wheat#Well Being Focused Brands#Offerings#Active Nutrition Products#Better For You Products#Initiatives#Consumer Education#Global Snacks#Functional Nutrition#Diverse Supplier#Chocolate Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
IndustryPackaging Digest

6 Creative Packaging Approaches to Meet Sustainability Goals

More brands are experimenting with packaging formats and researching packaging approaches to be more sustainable. And consumer perceptions of packaging and sustainability are taking a more central role in decision making. It is not just consumers, and the companies, who are starting to demand a closer look at sustainability when...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Mondelez deeper into global baking with Chipita

CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. is moving deeper into the global baking business with an agreement to acquire Chipita SA, a rapidly growing global baker of packaged cakes and pastries. Based in Athens, Chipita generated sales of about $580 million in 2020. The company’s products includes croissants, bagel chips, cake...
Personal Financebloomberglaw.com

Wells Fargo Launches Effort to Increase Services to the Unbanked

Wells Fargo & Co. , the fourth-largest U.S. bank, is rolling out an initiative to bring more people into the banking system. The firm said it will increase access to affordable products, expand financial-education offerings and launch a National Unbanked Advisory Task Force. Wells Fargo also will set a 10-year goal for reducing the number of people who are unbanked, according to a.
Economybostonnews.net

Probiotic Yogurt Market is Booming Worldwide with Nestle, Chobani, Yoplait

Latest Research Study on Global Probiotic Yogurt Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Probiotic Yogurt Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Probiotic Yogurt. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nestle (Switzerland), Chobani (United States), Yoplait (France), FAGE International S.A (Luxembourg), Stonyfield Farm, Inc (United States), Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.(Japan), Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (India), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (japan), Valio Ltd. (Finland), DuPont (Denmark)
Economybostonnews.net

Frozen Soup Market May Set New Growth Story | Conagra Brands, Nomad Foods, Campbell Soup, Northern Food

Global Frozen Soup Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.
Marketsbostonnews.net

White Chocolate Market is Thriving Worldwide with Surprising Transition | Blommer Chocolate Company, The NESTLE

Latest Research Study on Global White Chocolate Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global White Chocolate Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global White Chocolate. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Blommer Chocolate Company (United States), The NESTLÃ‰ Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company (Export) Limited (Switzerland), Agostoni Chocolate (United States), The Hershey Company (United States), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Mondelez International Inc. (United States), Ferrero SpA (Italy), Philadelphia Candies (United States), Godiva Chocolatier (United States)
Marketskamcity.com

Coca-Cola’s Decision To Drop Energy Drink Range Highlights Gap In The Market For Hybrid Innovations

Although energy drinks have witnessed steady year-on-year growth in the US recently, Coca-Cola announced earlier this month that it had decided to discontinue its Coca-Cola Energy brand after 17 months in the market as part of a wider strategy to sharpen its product portfolio. Beverage analysts at GlobalData suggest the move highlights a gap in the market for hybrid innovations.
Economynewfoodmagazine.com

Coca-Cola pulls energy drinks line from US market

The drinks giant has halted its line of energy drinks in the US despite strong growth for the sector, though it still owns a majority stake in Monster. Coca-Cola has decided to discontinue its Coca-Cola Energy brand after 17 months in the market, in a bid to sharpen its product portfolio – a move that highlights the gap in the market for hybrid innovations, according to, data and analytics company GlobalData.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Consuming Less Can Increase Physical and Emotional Wellness

A new book, using information from vastly different cultures, shows the positive effects of living with less. In America alone, we burn the earth's resources five times faster than they can be regenerated. "We can't stop shopping. And yet we must. This is the consumer dilemma." I first became familiar...
Economyatlantanews.net

Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2026 | McCain Foods, Kraft Heinz, Agristo, Lamb Weston, Simplot Foods

The Latest released survey report on Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, Simplot Foods, Aviko Group, Kraft Heinz, Agristo, Cavendish Farms, Farm Frites, General Mills, Nomad Foods, Ardo, Pizzoli, Landun, Goya Foods & Seneca Foods.
BusinessBBC

Amazon offers 'wellness chamber' for stressed staff

Amazon plans to put "wellness chambers" in its warehouses so that stressed workers can sit inside and watch videos about relaxation. In a video shared on its Twitter account, Amazon said the "AmaZen" chamber would help staff focus on their mental health. But it deleted the post after a wave...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pivotree Achieves SAP Gold Status And Expands CX Offerings

As a high-level SAP Partner, Pivotree is qualified to deliver projects for all five pillars of the SAP CX suite, further enabling brands to implement Frictionless Commerce initiatives. TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (" Pivotree" or the " Company"), a leading provider of Frictionless Commerce...
JobsThrive Global

How to Unlock Opportunities for Achieving Your Goals

“Opportunities are like buses, there’s always another one coming,” Richard Branson famously said. I remember thinking to myself, “Wow, that’s really accurate,” as soon as I heard it. And such insight isn’t limited to business prospects. It is applicable to all possibilities. Whether you want to advance in your job,...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Organic Ice Cream Market Increasing Demand 2019 | Amul, Danone, Arla Foods UK Plc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

This report studies the global Organic Ice Cream market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. Global Organic Ice Cream Market 2019 points out all the major trends of the market, market share, market division, market outlook and a keen analysis of the global Organic Ice Cream market. The report provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends in the market. The report presents the forecast from 2019 to 2025 which involves an overview of types, applications, and production analysis. It offers segmentation of the market by types, potential applications, and production analysis. It highlights market estimates and revenue forecasts as well as its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players. It gives an in-depth analysis of market trends, market shares, size, recent technological advancements, and innovations.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Functional Food Ingredients Market qualitative and quantitative analysis by segments, regions, top players and forecast, 2021-2029 | DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Associated British Foods, BASF

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Overview:. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Report 2021 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2020-2029. This research study of Functional Food Ingredients Market involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Canola Oil Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Canola Oil 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Canola Oil market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Canola Oil industry.
StocksFXStreet.com

Shiba Inu positioned at the apex, as SHIB awaits a trigger

Shiba Inu steadies along the apex level of a symmetrical triangle pattern. Four inside days over the last eight trading days have not generated a sustainable SHIB range expansion. A daily close above the 10-day simple moving average (SMA), confirms a new rally for the meme token. Shiba Inu price...
EconomyDigiday

Media Buying Briefing: Mindshare’s Amanda Richman believes agencies ‘need to move faster than consumers’

Moving within WPP’s GroupM from CEO of Wavemaker U.S. to CEO of Mindshare North America just last month, Amanda Richman is playing on a larger stage. With clients including Unilever, General Mills, Volvo and Kimberly-Clark, Richman is squarely focused on new ways to deliver results — from better use of data to diversifying personnel and investment — to grow clients’ businesses, all falling under a new tagline and ethos, “Precisely Human.”
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Frozen Processed Foods Market ( Huge Demand PDF ) is Supposed to Drive an Amazing CAGR of $$% During Forecast 2022-2031

The Global Frozen Processed Foods Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Frozen Processed Foods Market include Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever plc, Nestle S.A., ConAgra FoodsInc., General Mill, BRF S.A.. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Indiathefederal.com

Bangladesh’s snub to China: A lesson for other nations in the subcontinent

China’s growing influence in the subcontinent has always been a matter of worry for India, but Bangladesh Foreign Minister’s recent drubbing to the Chinese Ambassador in that country speaks volumes of the deftness with which our eastern neighbour has handled political/diplomatic pressure from Beijing. The recent provocation was provided by...