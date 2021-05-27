Free Fire World Series 2021: when they start, schedules, format and which teams participate

Free Fire is not stopping. The successful video game free-to-play de Garena, which is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, outlines its great competitive appointment. Free Fire World Series 2021 to be held in Singapore, where the most powerful teams in the esports scene will meet. Thus the things, the different contenders will face in a tough battle for survival. You know, in the battle royale there can only be one left. Who will be the lucky? Everything is open right now. And the prize? $ 2 million, the largest loot ever awarded in this video game.