Free Fire World Series 2021: when they start, schedules, format and which teams participate

Cover picture for the articleFree Fire is not stopping. The successful video game free-to-play de Garena, which is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, outlines its great competitive appointment. Free Fire World Series 2021 to be held in Singapore, where the most powerful teams in the esports scene will meet. Thus the things, the different contenders will face in a tough battle for survival. You know, in the battle royale there can only be one left. Who will be the lucky? Everything is open right now. And the prize? $ 2 million, the largest loot ever awarded in this video game.

Sportsdotesports.com

Phoenix Force win Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

Phoenix Force have been crowned the champions of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore. The Thai team, which is owned by EVOS Esports, will pocket $500,000 of the $2 million prize pool. Phoenix Force dominated in the finals today. From the six matches in the FFWS finals, they...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Garena's Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore gets underway today

Garena’s long-awaited Free Fire tournament, the Free Fire World Series 2021 gets underway today with the Play-Ins and concludes with the finals on May 30th. As we've mentioned previously, the series holds a whopping prize pool of $2,000,000 USD, which is Free Fire’s largest ever reward. The top 18 teams...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Garena’s Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore sets new global viewership records, Invites Survivors from India and Nepal to register for the first-ever Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

● The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) obtained over 5.4 million peak concurrent viewers, the highest of any esports match in history, according to Esports Charts. ● The Hindi broadcast had over 1.9 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube, a new record for esports on the...
Video Gamesesportznetwork.com

Intel World Open Rocket League format

Details and the format for Intel World Open are out for players interested in signing up for a global Rocket League esports tournament. Teams from around the world can represent their country while they compete in one of Intel’s biggest events. As a part of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Rocket League esports teams can fight at Intel World Open for part of the $250 thousand prize pool. Weeks of open and closed qualifiers finally see the teams end it all at four regional competitions.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Team Liquid and Garena unveil Free Fire community tournament in the U.S.

Team Liquid and Garena have announced their first Free Fire community tournament in the U.S. The move is part of a plan to make the mobile battle royale game Free Fire — which was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to mobile insights firm App Annie — more popular in the U.S.
Video GamesIGN

Free Fire World Series 2021 Had Over 5.4 Million Peak Views

Round 1 – 5,414,953. Hindi stream of FFWS 2021 has hit a new record on YouTube with 1.9 million views, followed by Portuguese and Indonesian streams with 1 million views each. League of Legends Worlds 2019 is still the most watched esports event with 44 million peak concurrent views. FFWS...