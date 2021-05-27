Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ascensia Diabetes Care releases diabetes study

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARSIPPANY, N.J. — People living with type 2 diabetes in the US may not be being prescribed enough blood glucose monitoring (BGM) test strips to help them optimally manage their diabetes, according to new research from Ascensia Diabetes Care, a leading diabetes care company and makers of CONTOUR NEXT BGM and test strips. Additionally, the research shows that people with diabetes are overestimating the real price of test strips purchased over-the-counter (OTC), with the average price estimate at almost four times as much as the real cost.

www.chaindrugreview.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Insurance Company#Blood Glucose#Insulin#Health Care Costs#Ascensia Diabetes Care#Crucial Diabetes Supplies#Exercise#Healthcare Costs#Survey Respondents#Releases#Bgm Test Strips#People#Makers#Brand#Parsippany#Pocket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Diabetes Care Lacking in Low-, Middle-Income Countries

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Few adults with diabetes in low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs) receive coverage of guideline-based comprehensive diabetes treatment, according to a study published online May 21 in The Lancet Healthy Longevity. David Flood, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues...
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Carbon Health expands into diabetes care with acquisition of Steady Health

Multimodal healthcare provider Carbon Health is stepping into chronic condition management with its recent acquisition of Steady Health, an integrated diabetes care platform. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will support Carbon Health’s primary care model, which combines in-person clinics with a virtual care platform. Carbon...
Women's HealthNIH Director's Blog

NIH launches study to determine best time for gestational diabetes screening

A new study supported by the National Institutes of Health aims to improve gestational diabetes screening and diagnosis by better understanding blood glucose levels throughout pregnancy. Gestational diabetes is usually diagnosed between the 24th and 28th week of pregnancy, which may be too late to counteract some long-lasting harm to the pregnant person and child.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Immediate and Sustained Real-World Improvements with Control-IQ Technology

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, announced data presented this week on real-world use of the t:slim X2™ insulin pump with Control-IQ™ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology at the 14th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD). Several presentations detailed positive outcomes, including a plenary session today by Boris Kovatchev, PhD, Director of the Center for Diabetes Technology at the University of Virginia, which demonstrated immediate and sustained improvements in time in range (TIR) in more than 9,000 people with diabetes who wore the system for 12 months.
Public Healthava360.com

6 Ways to Care for Your Diabetes During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we go to the grocery store, work, and take care of our health, among other things. If you have a chronic condition like diabetes, COVID-19 has probably brought new challenges in managing your care and keeping your blood sugar levels within your target range.
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID-19, diabetes study gives wind to vascular disease evidence

COVID-19 is more than a respiratory disease. Emerging evidence indicates that COVID-19 acts as a vascular disease, helping explain why people with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing its severe form, according to new university research. Florida Tech Ph.D. student Amanda Almeida de Oliveira, along with biomedical and...
Women's HealthNews-Medical.net

NIH-supported study aims to improve gestational diabetes screening and diagnosis

A new study supported by the National Institutes of Health aims to improve gestational diabetes screening and diagnosis by better understanding blood glucose levels throughout pregnancy. Gestational diabetes is usually diagnosed between the 24th and 28th week of pregnancy, which may be too late to counteract some long-lasting harm to the pregnant person and child.
Women's HealthABC6.com

Women and Infants Hospital joins national gestational diabetes study

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island announced Monday it will be participating in a nationwide study on gestational diabetes. The goal of the study is to improve the diagnosis and treatment of gestational diabetes by better understanding blood glucose levels throughout pregnancy. The hospital says this study builds off of a previous study on hyperglycemia and adverse pregnancy outcomes and its follow-up.
Diseases & Treatmentsfoxwilmington.com

Diabetics with poor sleep face higher death risk, study finds

A study involving nearly half a million people in the U.K. indicated those with diabetes who regularly battled sleep issues faced a higher risk of death. Researchers affiliated with the University of Surrey and Northwestern University published findings in the Journal of Sleep Research on June 8, drawing on data from the U.K. Biobank. Of some 487,000 people across the U.K. enrolled in the study from 2006-2010, about one quarter answered “never/rarely” having sleep disturbances, 48% answered “sometimes,” and 28% responded “usually.”
Healthajmc.com

Low-Cost Insulin for Socially At-Risk Patients: Evidence for Effectiveness

Alexandra M. Mapp, MPH, LeRoi S. Hicks, MD, MPH, Jennifer N. Goldstein, MD, MSc. The American Journal of Managed Care, June 2021, Volume 27, Issue 6. Human synthetic insulin may offer low-cost, effective treatment for certain patients with diabetes and financial constraints. ABSTRACT. Objectives: The price of analogue insulin has...
Diseases & Treatmentscdc.gov

Diabetes Care During Emergencies

Managing diabetes can be hard during a major storm, loss of electricity, or infectious disease outbreaks. Plan ahead so that you can manage your diabetes during times of emergency. Natural disasters, disease outbreaks, and other emergencies can happen at any moment. They may cause widespread and long-lasting impacts on supplies,...
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Seventeen Participants Sought for Paid Type 2 Diabetes Research Study

Northwest Arkansas resident Kim Jones felt overwhelmed when she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Participating in a University of Arkansas research study has given her a sense of control over the disease. Jones is working closely with Tingting Liu, an assistant professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, whose research is focused on improving the brain function in people who have Type 2 diabetes. U of A students and members of the public who have been diagnosed with the disease, and don't consider themselves active, are invited to participate in the paid study. There are 17 spots available.
Public Healthfox7austin.com

Studies suggest serious COVID-19 infection can lead to diabetes

Since the emergence of the novel coronavirus in late 2019, research has shown that people with severe COVID-19 infection can go on to develop other health concerns like pneumonia and blood clots. New studies have found another troubling connection: diabetes. Two recent studies from the Stanford University School of Medicine...
Galion, OHGalion Inquirer

Avita Health System seeks patients with Type 2 diabetes for national study

GALION — Avita Health System is participating in the Personalized-Medication Adherence and Persistence Program (P-MAPP) — a national research initiative to better understand the medication perceptions of patients with Type 2 diabetes. Avita is currently seeking patients with Type 2 diabetes to participate in ongoing research at Galion and Ontario Hospitals.