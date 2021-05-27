Ascensia Diabetes Care releases diabetes study
PARSIPPANY, N.J. — People living with type 2 diabetes in the US may not be being prescribed enough blood glucose monitoring (BGM) test strips to help them optimally manage their diabetes, according to new research from Ascensia Diabetes Care, a leading diabetes care company and makers of CONTOUR NEXT BGM and test strips. Additionally, the research shows that people with diabetes are overestimating the real price of test strips purchased over-the-counter (OTC), with the average price estimate at almost four times as much as the real cost.www.chaindrugreview.com