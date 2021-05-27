Ascensia Diabetes Care releases diabetes study

Northwest Arkansas resident Kim Jones felt overwhelmed when she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Participating in a University of Arkansas research study has given her a sense of control over the disease. Jones is working closely with Tingting Liu, an assistant professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, whose research is focused on improving the brain function in people who have Type 2 diabetes. U of A students and members of the public who have been diagnosed with the disease, and don't consider themselves active, are invited to participate in the paid study. There are 17 spots available.