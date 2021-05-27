Cancel
Macron admits in Rwanda France's "overwhelming responsibility" for genocide

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench President Emmanuel Macron opened a new stage in France’s complex relationship with Rwanda on Thursday by acknowledging his country’s “overwhelming responsibility” for the 1994 genocide. In a speech in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, Macron rejected all French complicity in the murder of more than 800,000 Rwandans of Tutsi ethnic group at the hands of the regime at the hands of leaders of the Hutu ethnic group, but admitted that Paris, albeit unconsciously, had a role in the “gear that led to the worst” .

