STO: House United Available On PC

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios announced that Star Trek Online: House United is now available on PC, with a release for Playstation4 and Xbox One on August 3. Here is the information from their press release: “The free-to-play MMORPG based on the Star Trek Universe invites Captains from around the world to experience the highly anticipated finale to the Klingon Civil War, a longstanding conflict which has torn the Klingon Empire apart. The new season introduces two exciting featured episodes centered around Star Trek: Discovery‘s L’Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo), as well as Aakar (Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation), General Martok (J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Adet’Pa (Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery). House United gives Captains the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards by completing tasks in a Special Event and participating in a brand-new Task Force Operation.