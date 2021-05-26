Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

STO: House United Available On PC

By T'Bonz
Trek Today
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios announced that Star Trek Online: House United is now available on PC, with a release for Playstation4 and Xbox One on August 3. Here is the information from their press release: “The free-to-play MMORPG based on the Star Trek Universe invites Captains from around the world to experience the highly anticipated finale to the Klingon Civil War, a longstanding conflict which has torn the Klingon Empire apart. The new season introduces two exciting featured episodes centered around Star Trek: Discovery‘s L’Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo), as well as Aakar (Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation), General Martok (J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Adet’Pa (Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery). House United gives Captains the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards by completing tasks in a Special Event and participating in a brand-new Task Force Operation.

www.trektoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Chieffo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sto#Content Online#Mmorpg#House United Available On#Cryptic Studios#Xbox One#Gre#J Ula#Klingon#Captains#Sto#Star Trek Online#Press Release#Exclusive Rewards#Playstation4#Source#Episodes#General Martok#Qo N Os#Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Star Trek Online House United out now on PC

And heads to consoles in August. Star Trek Online House United is now available on Windows PC, offering players the chance to conclude its Klingon Civil War storyline. “The new season introduces two exciting featured episodes centered around Star Trek: Discovery’s L’Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo), as well as Aakar (Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation), General Martok (J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Adet’Pa (Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery),” Perfect World said of the new season.
Video GamesPosted by
HappyGamer

Sumire Is Now Available on PC And Nintendo Switch

A beautiful indie title comes from developer GameTomo as Sumire is released for Steam and Nintendo Switch. This unique world is inspired by Japanese aesthetics and opens up a world of wonderful beauty and action. Players follow the story of a disenchanted girl who goes on a journey to see her grandmother.
Video Gamesnextalerts.com

Star Trek Timelines Mod Apk v8.0.1 (Unlimited Money) For Android

Download Star Trek Timelines Mod APK latest version for your android device and enjoy a new interaction Role playing action simulation game for free with unlimited money feature. Introduction of Star Trek Timelines Mod Apk 2021. So we all love to play games but most of the time games aren’t...
Video Gamesoperationrainfall.com

No More Heroes 1 and 2 are Now Available for PC

XSEED Games has announced that both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are now available for PC via Steam. Each game will cost you $19.99, but don’t forget that during this first week of release they will also be on a 10% launch discount sale. Feel free to check out the new launch trailer over on YouTube since it’s age restricted and down below you can read a little about each game, along with details about these PC releases specifically.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Giveaway: Some Special Items For Star Trek Online: House United

Would you like to win some cool items from the game Star Trek Online for their new season House United? All you need is a Twitter account. Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have released the latest season for the game, House United, which brings an end to their current storyline featuring a Klingon civil war across time. To mark the occasion, they gave us a few things to give away.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

ESO Blackwood's Console Launch Today Receives New Trailer

After Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood released on PC, Mac, and Stadia last week, it’s the turn of the consoles today. Check out the all-new trailer for Blackwood as the chapter releases on console. The trailer features Eveli who you came across if you played through the Prologue quest to Blackwood....
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead Now Available on PC

Game company Ubisoft has recently made a surprise release of a zombie survival mode for video game Watch Dogs: Legion. Players can try out this new mode in Legion, but they should own the PC version first. They can download it on the Ubisoft Connect launcher and just play right away. They are reminded that it is still in alpha and might have some weird issues along the way. It could come to consoles later on when it finally releases on beta.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Warhammer 40,000: BATTLESECTOR Now Available For Pre-Order On PC

If you’re a Warhammer fan, you’ll probably be pleased to learn that the upcoming turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is now available to pre-order on PC ahead of its July release date. Publisher Slitherine Games accompanied this announcement with a new blood-soaked gameplay trailer, which you can view below.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Available Now on PC

PC, Mac, and Stadia players can now dive into the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online with today's release of Blackwood. This new expansion is said to offer up over 30 hours of new story content as players explore the new region of Blackwood. There will also be some "iconic locations" brought back that will be familiar to fans of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Neverwinter Sharandar Module Reaches Its Epic Conclusion

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have announced that the Sharandar Module for Neverwinter on PC has reached its epic conclusion with the release of Episode 3: The Odious Court. Console players will have to wait a bit longer but will be able to experience the new content starting July 6, 2021. The PC version of the DnD-based MMORPG has been updated via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Arc Games launcher.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Rogue Spirit' Playable PC Demo Available

Rogue Spirit is an anime-inspired 3D rogue-lite action/adventure game with light stealth elements. Reality and the spirit world are now intertwined: defeat the armies of Chaos to save the people of the Kingdom of Midra from demonic invaders. For thousands of years, the people of the Kingdom of Midra lived...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sword & Shield — Evolving Skies Pokémon TCG expansion out in August

The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield — Evolving Skies as the next Pokémon TCG expansion with a release date of Aug. 27, 2021. It will place the focus on Eevee evolutions and dragons. More specifically, Eevee evolutions will appear in Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX form, and Single Strike Flareon VMAX, Rapid Strike Vaporeon VMAX, Rapid Strike Sylveon VMAX and Single Strike Umbreon VMAX will all have Battle Styles. Rayquaza VMAX and Duraludon VMAX will also premiere in Pokémon TCG with Sword & Shield — Evolving Skies.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

EDGE OF ETERNITY is Now Available on PC

After a successful Early Access premier, Edge of Eternity is now available for purchase on PC. Indie developer Midgar Studio and publisher Dear Villagers have released the full version of their JRPG on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG for $29.99. The game is also slated to arrive later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. The developers are promising more than 50 hours of total playtime, with plenty of free updates expected to arrive in the year ahead.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

There is no show like Star Trek but Battlestar Galactica is the closest

Star Trek is truly a unique franchise but Battlestar Galactica may the closest to it. Collider recently posted a new column listing shows to watch if you like Star Trek. A lot of good shows on this list, one of which we’ll get back to eventually. The interesting thing is we did a list not too dissimilar to theirs a while back. The problem that came up while researching shows for ours is evident in their list. There isn’t a series that’s like Star Trek at all. The closest show to it may be Battlestar Galactica but that’s still not a show that duplicates Trek’s formula perfectly.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Sister of the Thorn DLC Now Available on PC; Consoles June 30

Fatshark have released the new Sister of the Thorn DLC pack for their Warhammer co-op action game, Vermintide 2. This new DLC pack unlocks the Sister of the Thorn career for Kerillian, allowing her to wield javelins and empower her allies with the blessings of Cadai and Cytharai. The new class can also equip two new weapon types that have been added as part of the DLC, those being the Briar Javelin and Deepwood Staff.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Backbone Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass For PC

As part of a quieter line-up of Xbox Game Pass titles for this first half of this month, Backbone has entered the service and is now available with Xbox Game Pass for PC. In a unique twist, Backbone is a post-noir detective thriller where you control a detective racoon - you heard that right. It looks very reminiscent of another game known as Blacksad: Under the Skin, but instead has adopted a pixel art style. In classic point-and-click fashion, you'll solve puzzles, find clues, and solve the central mystery.