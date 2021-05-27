'Words of Prithviraj might have inspired Modi govt to reform Lakshadweep': Devan says he agrees with idea of 'Save Lakshadweep'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Widespread protests have erupted against the new reforms being implemented by the administrator in Lakshadweep. Many from film industry had come out in solidarity on the issue. Prithviraj, who expressed his stand on Lakshadweep issue, was subjected to severe cyber attack. Now, actor and BJP leader Devan has come out with a response to the incident. — Devan wrote on Facebook that he fully agrees with the idea and goal of 'Save Lakshadweep'. But not to the anti-national mob's idea of ​​"Save Lakshadweep". He says that instead he agree with the efforts being made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the protection and development of Lakshadweep.