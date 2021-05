The Swarm Season has arrived in Warface on consoles. Well… PlayStation 4 and Xbox, at least. Nintendo Switch players still have a bit of a wait. The new season is built around a special operation, appropriately named Swarm. People have been disappearing from a town on the border of the Mojave Desert, and it seems that it may involve arachnid-like Martians being held in a nearby lab. Because humans are generally terrible at keeping things like this contained, the aliens have broken out, are considered a danger to the populace, and must now be eliminated.