How to unlock iPhone with mask with your Apple Watch
We have become accustomed to the convenience of unlocking the mobile simply by looking at it from the front. But suddenly, a global pandemic has hit the world in a way never seen in a century, and the New Reality forces you to wear a mask to avoid infecting or being infected by the Coronavirus, something that interferes with the biometric security systems of the mobile, precisely a section to which Apple wants to provide a solution.marketresearchtelecast.com