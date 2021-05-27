newsbreak-logo
Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 brings new ending, jet dragon, and pet cosplay

By Andrew Ross
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope you’re ready for the real ending, hunters. Monster Hunter Rise 3.0, live as of last night, brings a new ending to the game that the previous ending hinted at. The new Apex Zinogre, unlike the previous Apexes added in 2.0, immediately comes in both rampage and solo hunt options. We’re also getting Crimson Glow Valstrax, a variant of the Monster Hunter Generations elder dragon that basically has jets for wings and can become a missile. Naturally, this means new weapons and armor, but we were told there’ll be new skills as well.

