Sixty8 Capital, an Indianapolis-based, seed-stage venture capital (VC) firm supporting Black, Latinx, women and LGBTQ+ led startups, announces the first close of its new $20 million venture fund. Investors include The Indiana Next Level Fund, 50 South Capital, Bank of America, Eli Lilly and Company, First Internet Bank and the Central Indiana Community Foundation. Led by Managing Director Kelli Jones, Sixty8 Capital is industry-agnostic and will focus initially on seed investments between the coasts, with an emphasis on the Midwest. Sixty8 Capital is powered by Allos Ventures, one of Indiana’s most active VC firms, with Allos’ Paul Ehlinger serving as venture partner.