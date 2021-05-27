Cancel
FDA Approves Third COVID Antibody Treatment for Emergency Use

 13 days ago

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A third antibody treatment designed to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from winding up in the hospital was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Importantly, in lab tests the newly authorized drug, dubbed sotrovimab, neutralized the highly...

Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

FDA approves investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light on the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, sotrovimab, as a treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The regulatory agency granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab, previously called VIR-7831, to treat mild to moderate COVID-19, caused by severe...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

FDA authorizes Vir & GSK Covid-19 drug, introducing third antibody option

An antibody drug co-developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline now has emergency use authorization as a treatment for Covid-19, providing another treatment option for patients in early stages of the disease. The FDA authorization for the drug, sotrovimab (formerly known as VIR-7831), permits use of the drug for treating mild-to-moderate...
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
Axios

WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization said Tuesday it has approved the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for adults over 18, making it the second Chinese-developed shot given the green light. Why it matters: The approval will allow Sinovac to join COVAX and distribute its vaccines to developing countries. The global...
Healthwhtc.com

U.S. FDA approves Bristol Myers’ bowel disease treatment

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its oral drug Zeposia to treat adults with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. Bristol Myers gained the drug, approved last year for treating multiple sclerosis patients, in 2019 through its $74 billion buyout of Celgene.
Medical & BiotechMedPage Today

FDA Allows New Antibody in Less-Severe COVID-19

FDA authorized another monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab, for emergency use in COVID-19 patients at high risk of severe disease, the agency announced on Wednesday. Sotrovimab received emergency use authorization (EUA) for patients 12 years and older with mild to moderate COVID-19, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and are at risk of progression to hospitalization or death. It is not authorized for hospitalized patients, especially patients requiring supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation, as it may worsen clinical outcomes in this population, the FDA said.
Medical & Biotechsmarteranalyst.com

GlaxoSmithKline & Vir Biotechnology’s Sotrovimab Antibody Cleared for Emergency Use in the U.S.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody sotrovimab (previously named VIR-7831) has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Shares of Vir’s biotech firm have jumped more than 9% in Thursday’s pre-market trading. The antibody has been designed for the treatment...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

GSK (GSK), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Confirms FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID Treatment Sotrovimab

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
TheStreet

Ocugen On Track To Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application To U.S. FDA For Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN™

Active discussions with FDA related to COVAXIN initiated late last year. Master file submitted to FDA on March 26, 2021; awaiting feedback from FDA. MALVERN, Pa., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today confirmed its plan to submit its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for COVAXIN to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in June.
Medical & Biotechinvestorsobserver.com

Strong Pre-Market Surge for Vir Biotechnology (VIR) After Sotrovimab (VIR-7831) Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Treatments

Yesterday, May 26, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced that sotrovimab (VIR-7831) obtained emergency use authorization from the FDA. Data suggests that sotrovimab is effective against known COVID-19 variants and works particularly well with high-risk adults and pediatric patients suffering from mild-to-moderate symptoms of the disease. During pre-market trading today, VIR shares rose 9.09% to $49.92 a share.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

FDA authorizes GSK-Vir antibody for high-risk COVID-19 patients

The FDA on May 26 granted emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology to treat those who are at high risk for hospitalization or death. In March, the companies said their antibody drug, called sotrovimab, was 85 percent effective at reducing virus-related hospitalizations...
Diseases & Treatmentspainnewsnetwork.org

FDA Approves First Drug for Both Migraine Treatment and Prevention

Migraine sufferers have a new medication that not only treats migraines, but can also be used to help prevent them. Biohaven Pharmaceuticals announced this week that Nurtec (rimegepant) -- a drug already being used to treat migraine pain – has been approved by the FDA as a migraine preventative, making it the first migraine medication that can be used for both treatment and prevention.
Pharmaceuticalsverywellhealth.com

FDA: Don't Use Antibody Tests to Check if Your COVID Vaccine Worked

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance last week saying that antibody tests should not be used to check COVID-19 protection at any time. Antibody tests are used in clinical settings, like understanding the health impacts of COVID-19 or determining a person’s eligibility for convalescent plasma therapy. If you...
TheStreet

Sotrovimab (VIR-7831), An Investigational Antibody Utilizing Xencor's Xtend™ Technology, Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization For The Treatment Of COVID-19

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an XmAb ®-engineered antibody developed by Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Vir) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). Sotrovimab has not been approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an EUA, to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Xencor has provided Vir non-exclusive licenses to XmAb Fc technologies, including Xtend™, designed to enhance the half-life of novel antibodies being investigated as potential treatments for patients with COVID-19.
Public HealthU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This includes, for example, individuals who are 65 years of age and older or individuals who have certain medical conditions.
TheStreet

GSK And Vir Biotechnology Announce Sotrovimab (VIR-7831) Receives Emergency Use Authorization From The US FDA For Treatment Of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 In High-Risk Adults And Pediatric Patients

- Treatment with sotrovimab resulted in an 85% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk adult outpatients compared to placebo, based on interim results from Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial - - In vitro data indicate sotrovimab maintains activity against all known variants of concern, including the variant...
Public HealthMcKnight's

FDA OKs third antibody COVID therapy; variants spur new pause on another

A new COVID-19 treatment made by GlaxoSmithKline now is the third federally authorized monoclonal antibody therapy meant to help prevent severe disease outcomes in high-risk patients. But gene variants are interfering with the effectiveness of similar drugs previously approved for the same use. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday...