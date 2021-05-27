Cancel
Video Games

KeyWe’s Puzzle-Solving Antics Arrives On PS5 And PS4 In August, DualSense Features Detailed

By Joe Apsey
psu.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStonewheat & Sons have announced the release date for KeyWe on PS5 and PS4, a unique puzzle-solving game that puts you in the shoes of Jeff and Debra, two kiki birds. Working at a post office, both of them will need to collaborate together to type telegrams, send messages, and ship parcels. With both online and local co-op, the PS5 version will also make use of the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to feel what it is like to traverse this office.

