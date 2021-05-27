KeyWe’s Puzzle-Solving Antics Arrives On PS5 And PS4 In August, DualSense Features Detailed

GhostWire: Tokyo is one of the most exciting upcoming PS5 games, and now Sony has given us an update on how the game will take advantage of its new-gen console. The official PlayStation store page for GhostWire: Tokyo includes a section that specifically runs down all of the features coming to the PS5 version (it's a console exclusive, though it's also coming to PC). The top bullet point notes that GhostWire will make use of both ray tracing and HDR - which together mean improved lighting and more vibrant visuals - and the second one confirms that you'll be able to travel through Tokyo "without load times" because of the PS5's deeply integrated SSD.