Crew Cats Prepare for the SRAA National Championships

By Joe Mertens '15
ignatiuswildcats.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rowing Cats are heading to Philadelphia to compete at the SRAA National Championships as they bring a Varsity 8+ boat and Varsity 4+ boat. After qualifying a Varsity 8+ boat and a Varsity 4+ boat at the Midwest Championships earlier this month, Saint Ignatius Crew Program is hungry for another SRAA National Championship. The Wildcats were gold medal winners in 2019, which was the last year the National Championship was held with the cancelation in 2020. Head Crew Coach Connor Walters ’09 is a first-year head coach but not a stranger to the National race.

www.ignatiuswildcats.com
