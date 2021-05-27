Cancel
Has my data been stolen in the Phone House hack? Check it here

Cover picture for the articleIf 2020 was tremendous in terms of hacks, vulnerabilities and more, 2021 has already surpassed it in terms of intensity – and we’re not even in May. After the gigantic Facebook and LinkedIn leaks of the past weeks, a few days ago it was Phone House that suffered a massive attack that today has become worse.

Public Safetymidwestradio.ie

Sensitive data of 520 patients has been put online by hackers

The HSE has confirmed that the data of around 520 patients has emerged online following its cyber attack. In a statement, the executive says sensitive information about patients has been shared along with minutes of meetings. The HSE is now working to identify the patients involved and says it will...
Gilchrist County, FLWCJB

GCSO employees victims of cell phone hacks

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Several Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office employees had to change their phone numbers after they were hacked. The Sheriff’s office says hackers tried breaking into the mobile phones of workers and scam people in the community. They ask anyone trying to contact the department to call...
Worldnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Japanese government data stolen in Fujitsu hack | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

Hackers have gained access to Fujitsu’s project management platform resulting in data leaks from various Japanese government offices, according to reports. A spokesperson for Fujitsu confirmed to IT Pro that an unauthorised third-party gained access to its “Project WEB” platform, a collaboration and project management software used for Japanese-based projects.
Cell Phoneskaspersky.com

What to do if your phone gets stolen

If you can’t find your phone, don’t panic. Exhaust your good options — maybe you misplaced it or lent it to someone, or buried it under some papers — and then, unfortunately, assume it was stolen. If you read our post on how to theft-proof your smartphone and data and followed the tips, then you’ve safeguarded your information and can restore it on a new phone. But even if you didn’t prepare in advance, you can reduce the damage.
Public Safetyinvesting.com

BurgerSwap DeFi project hacked, $7 million stolen

Another decentralized finance (DeFi) project has fallen victim to a flash loan attack, with the hackers stealing over $7.2 million worth of BNB, ETH, BURGER, and other tokens. BurgerSwap, a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) DeFi platform, suffered a flash loan attack at around 3 am on May 28. The malicious actor succeeded in stealing roughly $7.2 million.
Cell Phonesmoneytalksnews.com

The Easiest Ways to Check How Much Phone Data You Use

If you’re on a limited-data plan, then it’s in your best interests to know how much data you’ve used. No one wants to have their data speeds throttled, and no one wants to incur any extra fees for going over data allotments. There are multiple ways to check how much...
Fraud Crimesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Why online fraud attempts are up 25% in the US | #socialmedia

From identity theft to phishing attempts, the number of digital fraud attempts in the U.S. is up 25.07% in the first four months of 2021, compared to the last four months of 2020. That’s according to a new report from TransUnion, which found that when looking at specific industries, digital...
Cell Phonesatoallinks.com

Cash App Mobile Check Deposit: Read Important Details

In this digital time and age, payments through paper checks are decreasing and online payments are on the rise like never before. But, amid the huge increase in internet-based payments, paper checks are still considered an important part of our overall economic system. And this fact is not noticed by many money transfer companies. As a result, many payment apps allow users to deposit a paper check into their wallets. But, the million-dollar question is: Does Cash App has mobile check depositing? If the answer is yes! How to Enable Cash App Mobile Check Deposit Facility?
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Check-In Has Never Been Easier

Dorothee Bär, Minister for Digitalisation, held a special press conference at the Steigenberger Hotel Am Kanzleramt on Monday 17 May in order to announce the start of a pilot project entitled “Digital Identities”. Ms Bär, who was accompanied by a number of representatives from trade and industry, then headed for the hotel’s reception and symbolically became the first guest to use a digital ID to check in. This process eliminates aspects such as the need to complete a paper-based registration form, thus enabling guests to save time. Safety is also enhanced because the procedure also covers check-out controls.
Computersarxiv.org

Hacking Quantum Networks: Extraction and Installation of Quantum Data

We study the problem of quantum hacking, which is the procedure of quantum-information extraction from and installation on a quantum network given only partial access. This problem generalizes a central topic in contemporary physics -- information recovery from systems undergoing scrambling dynamics, such as the Hayden--Preskill protocol in black-hole studies. We show that a properly prepared partially entangled probe state can generally outperform a maximally entangled one in quantum hacking. Moreover, we prove that finding an optimal decoder for this stronger task is equivalent to that for Hayden--Preskill-type protocols, and supply analytical formulas for the optimal hacking fidelity of large networks. In the two-user scenario where Bob attempts to hack Alice's data, we find that the optimal fidelity increases with Bob's hacking space relative to Alice's user space. However, if a third neutral party, Charlie, is accessing the computer concurrently, the optimal hacking fidelity against Alice drops with Charlie's user-space dimension, rendering targeted quantum hacking futile in high-dimensional multi-user scenarios without classical attacks. When applied to the black-hole information problem, the limited hacking fidelity implies a reflectivity decay of a black hole as an information mirror.
ArgentinaCorbin Times Tribune

LEFT TO MY OWN DEVICES: Summertime hacking bump?

Summer, according to tradition rather than to science, has begun. We see Memorial Day as a seasonal kickoff of sorts, dare we actually had also contemplated the Day and its more important meaning about American service people. This time of year is an ending for many, too. The school years are ending, have ended, or will be over soon. Some of you students, or those in your house, or close to you in other ways, who are students, will have an extra special reason to celebrate the end of the academic year. You or they are graduating. Whether earning a doctoral degree in some discipline or celebrating a graduation from some form of preschool, it’s a time for congratulations.
Internetvoonze.com

Google Chrome now notifies you if a password has been hacked and changes it with just one click

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - When we enter a web page through theGoogle Chrome browser, we can (or are required) to enter a password, and the browser itself will suggest that you save the credentials so that you do not need to enter them manually the next time. All these passwords are stored in our Google account so that we can access the website on a mobile device or PC through a browser. Well, now the browser has the ability to detect when your passwords have been compromised, and it will also be able to fix those vulnerable passwords with just one click. Google Chrome now notifies you if a password has been hacked Previously, every time that the password manager built into Chrome detected that your credentials could have been exposed in a leak or hack, you would receive a small notification warning that one of your passwords was in danger, followed by a warning to fix it. However, changing the password is often a complicated task, requiring navigating to the site with the affected account, cracking the site’s often archaic password recovery procedure, and then creating a new password before storing it somewhere. insurance. But now, with the help of Duplex on the Web, Google is updating Chrome’s password manager so that when it detects a compromised password, a new “Change password” button appears in the Google Assistant. When pressed, Chrome will not only navigate to the correct site, it will go through all the settings, change your password, and save the new password to Chrome automatically, all with one click. It will only work on supported websites. The only caveat is that Google says that Chrome’s automatic password change feature only works on “supported sites”, so right now it is unclear how many sites the new password feature actually works with. Chrome. That said, Google says it hopes to expand support for automatic password changes in the future, and in cases where it doesn’t work, you can continue to change your password manually. (And while automated password changes are supported, Google says you can always stop the process in between whenever you want.) Google says Chrome’s new automated password change feature was created at its Google Engineering and Security Center in Munich, which leverages Duplex on the Web and the Google Assistant to help streamline the tedious process of monitoring and updating. passwords in Chrome that may have been compromised. When will it be available? Automatic password changes are scheduled to be available first in Chrome on Android for users who already have passwords synced, with rollout starting first in the US before expanding to more countries “in the coming months.”
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus survey hints at the brand working on its own Crypto Wallet

In recent times, the cryptocurrency market has become trending again with various companies offering wallets to help consumers in the sale and purchase of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Etherium, Doge, and many more. Now, surveys from OnePlus have hinted at the possibility that the brand might be launching its own Crypto Wallet as well.
Internetinvezz.com

Google set to change its crypto ad policy for exchanges and wallets

Per the new policy, the advertising of ICOs and DeFi trading protocols is banned. All crypto exchanges will have to be recertified seeing as certifications will expire on August 3. Google also needs crypto firms to register with FinCEN before trying to put up ads on its engine. Google is...
Fraud Crimesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

4 ways to protect your bank account from fraud | #socialmedia

Yahoo Life, part of the Verizon Media family of brands, is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. Some of the products written about here are offered in affiliation with Verizon Media. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Personal Financeimore.com

Ireland credit unions add Apple Pay to current accounts

Credit Unions in Ireland that offer current accounts are adding Apple Pay support. It means customers will be able to add their debit cards to Apple Wallet and use them for payment. Credit unions in Ireland are adding Apple Pay support to current accounts, according to a new report today.