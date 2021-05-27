KOP development boom

P. Agnes is an award-winning, Philadelphia-based construction manager specializing in healthcare, academic, life science, and commercial markets. Founded in 1918, we are one of the longest standing construction firms in the mid-Atlantic region and have remained a family-owned and operated business since our establishment. Through excellence in construction management, commitment to our core values, and investment in our community, P. Agnes has earned a distinguished reputation and has built a strong business based on repeat clients. Through our years of work and experience in the Greater Philadelphia region, we have built great relationships with major trade contractors and building trade unions within the city of Philadelphia and surrounding communities. In addition, on a daily basis, we utilize the means and methods that result in an economical approach to construction in southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware as well as an efficient approach to providing targeted logistical solutions in these areas. These methods include: Lean Approach: Our uniquely sophisticated approach to reducing waste and increasing project efficiencies is one of our key differentiators as an organization. Excessive waste continues to plague the construction industry, reducing project profitability and efficiencies of scale. It is our belief that through enhanced collaboration and a focus on process improvement, we can take the much-needed steps toward the elimination of non-value-added tasks and the overhead that often comes with it. Pull planning is a component of the Last Planner System and LEAN Construction, and is used for planning and tracking progress on the project. Once milestones are established, the Superintendents and Foremen, who are ultimately responsible for completing the work, collaborate and determine the tasks necessary to achieve each goal. The work flow is established in reverse (from finish to start) so that each step necessary for completion is clearly understood. Technology: P. Agnes has always been a leader in utilizing technology to improve processes and productivity in building construction. P. Agnes understands and has effectively implemented emerging technologies to save costs, improve efficiency, and increase the quality of construction projects on a consistent basis. Our uniquely qualified team members are instrumental in providing the cutting-edge technological solutions. These include wearable technologies, drone/UAV systems, data analytics/BIM, hyperlinked documents, off-site prefabrication and modular construction, and more. Our technological efforts recently received recognition from the General Building Contractors Association (GBCA). P. Agnes received the Excellence in Technological Advancement award as part of the GBCA’S 2020 Construction Excellence Awards program. The rich history of P. Agnes is a successful illustration of how to apply pragmatic solutions and technical expertise to meet the diverse challenges of design and construction. In today’s complex construction environment, our methods emphasize working closely with owners to bring about the most efficient and practical methods to build your project. Our total team approach accentuates our commitment to performing as a central resource for the owner, providing accurate and timely information to control the project’s budget, schedule, and quality.