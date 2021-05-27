Borderlands 3 was ready to allow full crossover play, but PlayStation support has been withdrawn

A fun new addition has been added to Old School RuneScape this past week, as Jagex devs have installed Clan Support into the game. This has been one of the most requested and anticipated updates for the game's fanbase as the new content adds in several features and official support to the old-school way the game used to be played. The way Clans works is that it will enable players to group up and play the game together, while also having the ability to compete against other rival clans in a brand new extension to the end-game content. The update also brings with it the Clan Hub, which is in a corner of the Grand Exchange. The hub is a dedicated location for all Clan-related activities and will help you manage them with things like forming, finding, and managing newly formed clans of up to 500 players. We have more info on how the Clans system will work below.