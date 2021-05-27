Cancel
Borderlands 3 was ready to allow full crossover play, but PlayStation support has been withdrawn

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorderlands 3 has prepared an update that theoretically allows full crossover play on all platforms, but developer Gearbox has been told that remove cross-play support for PS4 and PS5. El CEO de Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, ha posted a Twitter message today explaining that there was good news and bad news...

Borderlands 3 Crossplay Won't Include PlayStation

Borderlands 3 is about to implement cross-platform play, but PlayStation consoles will be excluded from the deal, according to Randy Pitchford, CEO of developer Gearbox Software. Pitchford tweeted the details out Thursday, saying that crossplay was ready for all platforms but that publisher 2K Games required the studio to remove...
Video GamesArs Technica

PlayStation users left out of Borderlands 3 cross-platform features

Borderlands 3 players on Xbox consoles, Windows, Stadia, and the Mac will soon be able to band together across platforms thanks to a coming cross-play update. But players on the PS4 and PS5 will be left out of that group and will be forced to play only with other users on the PlayStation Network.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Borderlands 3 Cross-Play Blocked on PS4 and PS5

Gearbox Software is preparing to push an update for looter shooter Borderlands 3, enabling cross-platform play across all platforms, but it seems that’s not going to happen as planned after all. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford recently took to Twitter to confirm that a full cross-play support patch for the game is being prepared, but there’s a catch. It seems cross-play is being blocked on PS5 and PS4.
Gearbox says it was 'required' to remove Borderlands 3 cross-play for PlayStation consoles

"Borderlands 3 supports cross-play" is now a statement that will need a major asterisk next to it, seemingly through no fault of the game's publisher. Speaking publicly on Twitter, Gearbox box Randy Pitchford openly sheds some light on Borderlands 3's cross-play feature, giving us "good and bad news." The good news is that an update is being prepped now that will "allow cross-play." The bad news is that cross-play will not include any PlayStation consoles.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Borderlands 3 crossplay update imminent for all consoles… except PlayStation

Crossplay is a feature Borderlands 3 fans have been begging for since it launched back 2019. It’s a great game and it’s even better in co-op, so why not allow all those different platforms to come together and collect copious amounts of guns? According to Randy Pitchford, the head honcho at development studio Gearbox, a crossplay update is imminent for everyone but PlayStation players.
