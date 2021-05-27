newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate passes 3 virus bills, some vaccination sites to close

By HOLLY RAMER and KATHY McCORMACK
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill aimed at curtailing the governor’s authority during future pandemics or other emergencies has cleared the state Senate. Under current law, the governor can declare a state of emergency and renew it every 21 days as long as he or she finds it necessary to protect public safety and welfare, though the Legislature can vote to terminate it.

www.bigrapidsnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire Senate#Legislature#The Senate#State Of Emergency#Federal Officials#Health Officials#Ap#D Rye#Democrats#Republicans#House#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Board Of Health#Vaccination Sites#Bills#Mandatory Vaccines#Second Dose Vaccinations#Legislation#Legislative Approval
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Senate passes sweeping voting restrictions bill

The GOP-controlled Texas state Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping voting restrictions bill that has been lambasted by critics who say it will disproportionately impact low-income and minority communities. As CBS News reports, the bill has been sent to the Texas House of Representatives. If passed by the House, where...
Congress & Courtscarrollspaper.com

Senate bill removes some restrictions for kids with businesses

The 2021 session finally ended in week nineteen with a flurry of legislative activity. Thirty-three bills were passed in the Senate (one of them twice). Twenty-one bills passed in the Senate this week with unanimous support including HF367 exempting burial trust fund earnings from state income tax; HF857 establishing a butchery innovation and revitalization fund; HF865 relating to the business property tax credit; HF895 appropriating federal moneys made available from federal block grants and other nonstate sources; HF837 relating to the use of fees collected by a county recorder for processing and recording instruments; HF861 relating to appropriations to the justice system, gambling regulatory fees, and creating a bureau of cyber-crime, and establishing a department of corrections survivor benefits fund; SF615 relating to appropriations for state and local finances; HF234 establishing a lifetime trout fishing license for older Iowans; HF302 establishing a graduated eligibility for state child care assistance; HF313 prohibiting counties or cities from imposing restrictions on certain businesses operated by persons under the age of eighteen; HF551 relating to authorized methods of take for a resident hunting deer using a license issued to a non-ambulatory person; HF644 relating to the registration of postsecondary schools with the college student aid commission, and to the postsecondary registration fund; HF711 relating to the calculation of certain court costs in probate matters; HF758 allowing affidavits accepted by county recorders for updating county records when a conveyance of real estate has not occurred; HF864 relating to appropriations to the judicial branch; SF243 relating to the crimes of failure to assist, abuse of a corpse, and interference with official acts; SF367 relating to certain financial obligations, modifying criminal and civil surcharges, fines, fees, costs, and court debt; SF584 relating to the use of moneys in the Iowa economic emergency fund; HF708 creating a public safety equipment fund; HF743 providing for representation of adoptive parents by local public defenders; and HF871 making appropriations to the department of cultural affairs, the economic development authority, the Iowa finance authority, the public employment relations board, the department of workforce development, and the state board of regents and certain regents institutions.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

Democratic control of Congress will be on the line next year as Republicans look to claw their way back into power after a disappointing 2020 election that cost them the White House and their Senate majority. But despite the conventional wisdom that the party of a new president tends to...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State-managed vaccination sites to close at end of June

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — All state of New Hampshire-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closing at the end of June, state officials said Thursday. The sites will be closed on Monday, Memorial Day. They will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and at that point, will only provide second-dose vaccinations, health officials said in a news release Thursday. Those sites will close on Wednesday, June 30.
Springfield, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Bill decriminalizing HIV transmission passes Senate

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate on Tuesday passed a measure decriminalizing the transmission of HIV. The measure has already passed the House and will need only a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to become law. House Bill 1063 would eliminate existing criminal statutes that penalize HIV transmission as a Class...
Congress & CourtsWISH-TV

House passes Senate bill to counter rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

(CNN) — The House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to pass legislation intended to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The vote was 364-62 with 62 Republicans voting against it. President Joe Biden has voiced his support for the measure and now that it has passed the House, it will be cleared for his signature.
Congress & CourtsWestport News

Senate passes controversial zoning reform bill

The state Senate late Thursday voted to send contentious legislation to the governor’s desk that nudges towns to loosen restrictive zoning policies that proponents say drive up housing prices, keep many affluent suburbs exclusive and Connecticut one of the most segregated states. The legislation would require towns to allow single-family...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Texas Senate passes election reform bill criticized by Biden after closed-door negotiations, all-night debate

Republicans in the Texas Senate took a big step toward tightening their state's election laws this weekend, prompting outcry from Democrats. The sweeping measure, known as Senate Bill 7, passed along party lines around 6 a.m. after eight hours of questioning by Democrats, who have virtually no path to stop it from becoming law. But the bill must still clear a final vote in the Texas House later Sunday in order to reach Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it.
Congress & CourtsObserver

Hate Symbol Bill passes State Senate

Sen. George Borrello is voicing concerns over legislation that would prohibit the sale or display of hate symbols by municipalities, volunteer fire companies, police departments and schools. S.4615, sponsored by Sen. Anna Kaplan, D-Carle Place, passed the Senate on Tuesday by a 56-7 vote, with Borrello voting against the bill....
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

'The American people deserve to know': US Senate passes bill forcing Biden administration to declassify intelligence on origins of the coronavirus

The United States Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require the Biden administration and the director of national intelligence to declassify intelligence about the origins of the coronavirus. The bill, put forward by Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, passed by unanimous consent - meaning that none of...
Austin, TXDallas News

Texas Senate passes medical marijuana expansion bill

AUSTIN -- The Texas Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill expanding Texas’ medical marijuana program to include all forms of PTSD and cancer, though it underwent significant changes due to a committee substitute. Despite soaring through the House with bipartisan support, the proposal appeared to be doomed...
Congress & CourtsInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Pass Senate Bill 519 to end another prohibition

To Americans who grew up when all so-called recreational drugs — barring, of course, for mysterious reasons, alcohol and tobacco — were illegal, the societal changes being rung can seem to come head-spinningly fast. First it was the medical marijuana “dispensaries,” open to those with a prescription from a doctor.
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

State Senate Democrats aim to pass bill expanding definition of domestic violence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Senate is set to approve a bill aimed at strengthening protections against domestic violence and hate crimes. Democratic senators, which hold the majority in the Senate, said the bill expands to definition of domestic violence to include "coercive control," which is a pattern of threatening, humiliating or intimidating acts that are used to harm a person or deprive them of freedom, autonomy or human rights.
Congress & CourtsWDEL 1150AM

Black-focused history bill passes Delaware Senate Education Committee

A bill which would require the establishing and implementation of curriculum focused on Black history found bipartisan support in a Senate Education Committee hearing, if not universal support from the crowd, before ultimately passing with no unfavorable votes. House Bill 198 creates required Black history curriculum be established for all...