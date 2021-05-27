Sylacauga names valedictorian, three salutatorians

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE THE STATE OF ALABAMA THE COUNTY OF TUSCALOOSA THE ESTATE OF JOHN HUDSON MEACHAM, DECEASED. PROBATE COURT CASE NO. 2021-0107 Letters of Administration on the Estate of John Hudson Meacham, deceased, having been granted to George Scott Meacham on the 30th day of April, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. The attorney for the Personal Representative is Mr. Taylor A. Pharr, Esq., 100 S. Bolton Avenue, Sylacauga, AL 35150. Done this the 30th day of April, 2021. TALMADGE EAST, JUDGE OF PROBATE TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19 and 26, 2021 EST/MEACHAM, J.