Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga names valedictorian, three salutatorians

By Daily Home staff
Anniston Star
 3 days ago

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga High School has announced that the Class of 2021 valedictorian is Adalynn Conn. The salutatorians for 2021 are Ella Kate Brooks, Madelyn Friday, and Georgie Grace "GG" Hackett. Adalynn Conn is the daughter of Pam and Frank Conn and has a younger brother, Luke. She will be...

www.annistonstar.com
