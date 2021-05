His shadow lolling out to the right, a white flannel tucked into the waistband of his trousers and his cropped hair gleaming in the sun, Lancashire’s Matt Parkinson ripped a ball into the rough. Out it fizzed, and Adam Lyth guided the ball off his hip and into the waiting hands of Luke Wells at leg slip. The first “Oh Lanky Lanky” since 2019 trilled over Old Trafford as Lyth stalked towards the dressing room.