The voluntary declaration before the judge of Brahim Ghali allows him to leave Spain freely

The leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Logroño, will give a voluntary statement before the magistrate of the National Court, Santiago Pedraz, next June 1 for the different complaints filed against him. As OKDIARIO has learned from sources of all solvency, the fact that Ghali declares voluntarily, will imply that the magistrate does not withdraw his passport after the declaration, with which You could leave Spain voluntarily without any type of legal restriction at the time that he decides.