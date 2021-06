Argos, along with GAME, were two of the best places to buy a PS5 in the UK in 2021, with restocks from both retailers sticking around significantly longer than its competitors. While that may not seem like much of a feat in some cases, given that PS5 restocks have been known to sell out in under a minute, both Argos and GAME restocks have managed to consistently get hefty amounts of new stock – with the latter Argos reportedly restock about 20,000 consoles. That batch of new stock, which went live earlier this month, was Argos’s largest stock so far and was reportedly double the size of previous shipments of new consoles.