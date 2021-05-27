Shirtless and sweaty: this is how Georgina Rodríguez showed Cristiano Ronaldo from his luxurious property in Lisbon
Georgina rodriguez confirmed that he is enjoying a few days of vacation with his love Cristiano Ronaldo in its luxurious property in Lisbon. The property is reportedly the most expensive in Portugal, where the soccer star hails from. In a Story of Instagram Posted on Thursday, the model showed the sexiest version of her partner: shirtless, sweating and exercising.marketresearchtelecast.com