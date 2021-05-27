The Intercity football team requests to go public to be the first club to be listed News Spain
The CF Intercity General Shareholders’ Meeting, a football team from Alicante founded in 2017 that has just been promoted to Second Division RFEF, has approved to submit an application for its IPO. Specifically, the Sports Public Limited Company that presides Salvador Marti He hopes that the request will be fulfilled and that within a month Intercity can become the first soccer club in Spain to be listed on the Stock Exchange.marketresearchtelecast.com