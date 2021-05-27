Cancel
Sonic Colors Ultimate Announced, Hitting PS4 In September

By Joe Apsey
psu.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA has gone ahead and announced Sonic Colors Ultimate, a complete remastering of the adventure for modern consoles, releasing on PS4 on September 7, 2021. This version of the game will have 4K resolution on PS5, enhanced visuals, refined controls and additional gameplay upgrades which will be detailed down the line.

www.psu.com
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

SEGA Appear To Confirm Open-World Sonic Leak As 'Colors' Remaster Announced

Last night (May 27), it was confirmed that Sonic Colors is getting remastered for PC and consoles - and we won't be waiting long to dive into the adventure again. This announcement was part of Sega's Sonic Central presentation, celebrating the speedster's 30th anniversary since the original game was released for the Sega Mega Drive. Sonic Colors, which came out in 2010, is an entry that fans are fond of and it introduced the alien Wisps, which have been captured and enslaved by Dr. Eggman. The villain then turns their planets into theme parks as a front for what his true plans were - to drain the aliens of their energy and use it to power a giant Mind Control Ray. Of course, Sonic learns of his latest evil enterprise and visits each of the Wisp planets to shut down the generators sapping their power and imprisoning them. In thanks, the aliens offer Sonic their abilities, called Color Powers. Each version of the game - Wii and Nintendo DS - possessed their own individual Color Powers. Through cooperation with the Wisps, Sonic is able to transform into a laser, a drill, a musical note and more to liberate them and restore order to the galaxy again.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

SEGA Reveals Multiple Sonic The Hedgehog Announcements

During a special Sonic Central livestream today, SEGA revealed multiple announcements revolving around Sonic The Hedgehog. The big announcements today were that Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be coming this September as a revitalized version of the game, the classic games from the Genesis era will be released as a single unit called Sonic Origins, there's a new Sonic game in the mix that they didn't talk too much about but let us know it's on the way. We have the notes from SEGA below along with the trailer, as the team is looking to celebrate the character's 30th Anniversary in style.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Sonic Colours: Ultimate Adds Jade Ghost Wisp And Rival Rush Mode

SEGA has revealed Sonic Colours: Ultimate, an “adrenaline-pumping upgrade” to 2010’s Sonic Colours which is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment behind the project, you can expect “stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience.”
Video GamesSiliconera

Colors Live Switch and Its Pen Will Debut in September 2021

The Colors! 3D successor has a release date. Colors Live and its Sonarpen peripheral will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 14, 2021. A bundle will be available in stores. That will cost $49.99 and give people the game and the pressure-sensitive pen. This latest Colors release began life...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Sonic The Hedgehog Stream Announced For Thursday

Sega have been awfully quiet about Sonic this year. That’s extra true with 2021 being the 30 year anniversary of the blue blur’s first appearance. That changed today as Sega have announced a Sonic stream for this Thursday morning. Things will kick off at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. While details of what they plan to show off are currently slim, they have promised a first look at “upcoming projects, partnerships, and events”.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown PS4 Exclusive Remake Announced

Game company SEGA has officially announced that upcoming video game remake Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will be making an entrance next week. The new announcement revealed that this will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive and a remake of the original that was released way back in 2006 on arcades and then on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2007. It will feature updated visuals that was built in a brand-new game engine. To make it way better, there are now online features with development being led by the “all-star team” from SEGA AM2 and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. This is going to be part of SEGA’s 60th anniversary project.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Sonic Central debuts Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Sonic 2022 and mobile partnerships

Sega has revealed several new Sonic the Hedgehog games, partnerships and events surrounding the 30th anniversary of the Blue Blur. The biggest of which - unveiled during the Japanese firm's first Sonic Central digital presentation - was Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii exclusive that will arrive on Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 7th, 2021.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Video: Sonic Colors Wii vs. Sonic Colors: Ultimate comparison

More than a decade after Sonic Colors first appeared on Wii, the game is seeing new life on Switch as Sonic Colors: Ultimate. GameXplain has now put together a video comparing the two versions. Here’s the full video:. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be out for Switch on September 7.
Video GamesSonic Retro

“Sonic Central” Announces A Slew Of Sonic

Hey, guess what? There’s Sonic news. It’s no secret that people have been waiting to hear what’s next for Sonic the Hedgehog. We’ve had rumors, we’ve had wild speculation, but now we have something to actually talk about! As advertised, “Sonic Central” went live earlier today. Running for twelve minutes, the team over at Sega HQ were able to cram in all sorts of Sonic goodness, including some game announcements. So let’s just dive right in!
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

SEGA reveals Sonic Colours: Ultimate

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colourful attractions – but he is powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colourful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps, whose mystical powers can be harnessed to grant special abilities – and with their help, and yours, it is a test he’ll pass with flying Colours! Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and enhanced gameplay – it is the Ultimate Sonic Colours experience.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

There's a Brand New Sonic Game Coming to PS5, PS4 in 2022

Come on, SEGA. We know Sonic's all about going fast, but this teaser is taking the mickey. Sonic Team has announced it's working on a brand new entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise (there's a surprise), and it's done so with the above video. It's so brief, it's hard to really glean anything from it at all, other than Sonic's in it, and he got lost running in circles in the forest.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Several New Sonic Titles Announced at SEGA Event

SEGA released a live-streamed event to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary where we saw several new titles and crossovers announced for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Since anniversaries have been all the rage in the gaming community the last few years, it would make sense that one of the original pillars of gaming—Sonic the Hedgehog—would get a mega-sized celebration to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the franchise. SEGA released an event today to announce several new titles for the franchise.