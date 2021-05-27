Via browser and app: Write and organize information with Notion. Whether blog posts, term papers or magazine articles: When writing texts, you first collect information and then write everything down. If you want to type on a park bench in the sun or to commute between the office computer and notebook in the home office, you have to make sure that you always have everything you need ready. What could be more obvious than a web service? Instead of parking files in Google Drive, collecting links in Pocket and distributing the information to other services, there is an English-language web service called Notion that bundles everything.