Volunteering with Kids
When children have the opportunity to serve in their community, they develop a desire to help others and make a difference. Not only do they become more aware of others who are less fortunate, they will learn to appreciate the blessings in their own lives. Kids who serve others are more likely to give of their time and treasures for a lifetime. When you choose a family service project, try to pick something that excites or interests your children because they are much more likely to become invested in the project and glean more enjoyment from helping others. Here are some ideas to get you started.kcparent.com