Volunteering with Kids

On May 8th, 2021, our worst nightmare happened. Five townhouses in Penfield caught on fire. The Penfield Fire Department, along with seven other companies, responded around 5AM to the fire. By then, it was at least a 5 Alarm fire, burning like an inferno. The fire fighters worked so hard and risked their lives to save our homes. Three of the townhomes were a total loss, and two, including ours, were heavily damaged with smoke and water. In the following weeks, a lot of people, some neighbors and some we don't know, have rallied around us with donations of clothing, personal products, laundry products, and gift cards. There are many hugs and meals being offered. I have been a volunteer fire fighter daughter and wife. Now my son is a 3rd generation volunteer fire fighter. I have served as the fire dispatcher. I have never been on the other side, and now that I have, I have a better appreciation for the men and women that serve this community. Thank you, Penfield Fire Fighters!