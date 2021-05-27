Cancel
Advocacy

Volunteering with Kids

By Sarah Lyons
kcparent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen children have the opportunity to serve in their community, they develop a desire to help others and make a difference. Not only do they become more aware of others who are less fortunate, they will learn to appreciate the blessings in their own lives. Kids who serve others are more likely to give of their time and treasures for a lifetime. When you choose a family service project, try to pick something that excites or interests your children because they are much more likely to become invested in the project and glean more enjoyment from helping others. Here are some ideas to get you started.

kcparent.com
Caribou, MEthecounty.me

Junior volunteers at the museum

Junior volunteers are a group of children from age 10 on, who are involved in the Nylander Museum of Natural History and its mission. They came to the museum with family or a school tour, and wanted more. Among the benefits for these volunteers are increasing skills in communication, leadership,...
Sioux Falls, SDBrookings Register

Girl Scout volunteer honored

SIOUX FALLS – Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons has announced that Amber Prussman from White has received the council’s Heritage Award that honors those volunteers who have demonstrated a higher level of service that has had an impact on the entire council. The Heritage Award recognizes a volunteer who honors...
Gladstone, MIEscanaba Daily Press

Volunteers sought to place flags

GLADSTONE — The Gladstone American Legion is seeking volunteers to help with flag placement on graves,. Volunteers are needed May 28. Call 428-1050 if you can help.
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Volunteer opportunities this week

Want to make a difference in the community? Here’s a list of ways you can help out this week, from volunteering to donating much-needed items. Volunteer Opportunities for the Week of May 24, 2021. Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer...
CharitiesBowling Green Daily News

'I like to help the kids': Volunteer honored by Curbside Ministries

If actions do speak louder than words, then Betty Hadley is quite the orator. For the past decade, Hadley has been as regular as Sunday morning church, showing up each week to help with the Curbside Ministries street ministry at Parker Bennett Community Center. Whether serving food or playing games...
CharitiesCNHI

RSU partners with Volunteers for Youth

The department of psychology and sociology at Rogers State University named Volunteers for Youth as its Internship Partner of the Year award recipient for the 2020-2021 academic year. “We deeply appreciate the relationship with RSU,” Program Director Roxanne Bilby said. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to partner and...
Kidsbrennancenter.org

Treating All Kids as Kids

This essay is part of the Brennan Center’s series examining the punitive excess that has come to define America’s criminal legal system. America’s mistreatment of Black children is chronic and casual. Sadly, it is an American phenomenon — a handed-down thing — that is deeply rooted in American soil and in the American psyche. Virtually every system that touches Black children in this country — public schools, foster care, immigration — treats them more harshly than white children. Arguably, though, the most acute harm occurs in the criminal justice system, where we routinely exercise the power to designate and derail.
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Compassus seeks hospice volunteers

Compassus is currently seeking volunteers to work with hospice patients in Mountain Grove, Lebanon and West Plains, Missouri. Hospice volunteers are an integral part of the Compassus care team, providing companionship and support to members of the community facing life-limiting illness. The Compassus – South Central locations serve patients in Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Franklin, Howell, Laclede, Oregon, Ozark, Pulaski, Phelps, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties.
CharitiesHerald-Times

Volunteer Bloomington!

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply city endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the...
CharitiesVermilion Standard

Tim Hortons Volunteers of the Week

The Grande Prairie Council for Lifelong Learning nominates Nicholas Fraser! They wrote ‘Nicholas has been helping our evening ESL students in the classroom. He provides extra support to our students that may be struggling with classroom work and activities. He continues to learn and grow in his volunteer role by dedicating his time in enrolling in tutor training courses. Thank you, Nicholas, for offering your time and knowledge in helping our students meet their learning goals!’
CharitiesSavannah Tribune

Senior Volunteer Program of EOA

Share your time and special talents with others, join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of EOA, we need your help to help others. Through RSVP seniors 55 and older serve in various community organizations 1 to 40 hours per week. Choose where you want to serve from the many local agencies we are affiliated with. Qualifications are to be 55, want to enjoy life and have the desire to share your personal talents with others. Remember, “Volunteers are the Heart of America.”
Penfield, NYgvpennysaver.com

God bless volunteer firefighters!

On May 8th, 2021, our worst nightmare happened. Five townhouses in Penfield caught on fire. The Penfield Fire Department, along with seven other companies, responded around 5AM to the fire. By then, it was at least a 5 Alarm fire, burning like an inferno. The fire fighters worked so hard and risked their lives to save our homes. Three of the townhomes were a total loss, and two, including ours, were heavily damaged with smoke and water. In the following weeks, a lot of people, some neighbors and some we don't know, have rallied around us with donations of clothing, personal products, laundry products, and gift cards. There are many hugs and meals being offered. I have been a volunteer fire fighter daughter and wife. Now my son is a 3rd generation volunteer fire fighter. I have served as the fire dispatcher. I have never been on the other side, and now that I have, I have a better appreciation for the men and women that serve this community. Thank you, Penfield Fire Fighters!
Schuylkill County, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Spring 2021 is volunteer season

This year, spring is not only a joyful return to warm weather and beautiful natural surroundings, it is also a return to pre-pandemic hours and services of most nonprofit and community-based organizations. That means it is volunteer season again as well!. Many of these organizations are busy catching up, so...
Charitiestucson.com

Saddlebag Notes in Need of Volunteers

Saddlebag Notes has been fortunate to have a wonderful group of volunteers who have delivered the monthly papers to homes in their respective units for more than 27-years. Our volunteer team consists of over 100 people who serve as delivery persons and their backups. Our volunteers have made it possible to award more than five hundred thousand dollars in grants to various charitable service organizations in SaddleBrooke and the surrounding area during those twenty-seven years. In order to continue this wonderful program of giving, we are looking for some new volunteers.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

NAVAHCS Welcomes Back Volunteers

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) in Prescott, AZ is excited to welcome volunteers back and is hosting a Welcome Back Celebration on June 1st. Due to COVID-19, VA had to temporarily suspend volunteer activities but now they are excited to Welcome Back the volunteers and encourage new volunteers to joins the NAVAHCS Team!
KidsHampshire Review

Let kids be kids

Kitty was busy this week preparing for her eldest child’s graduation, so here’s a reminder of her thoughts on the end of school 4 years ago. Our kids’ teachers recently told them what they’d been waiting to hear since August. “Have a great summer!” Summer break is here! For the next 2 1/2 months, we won’t scramble to complete last minute projects, argue for 15 minutes over 5 minutes of homework, or rush out the door for the bus without both shoes on. Yes, for the next 2 1/2 months, our Savages are taking a much anticipated and well-earned break.
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Volunteers Needed To Beautify Bend

The City of Bend’s Beautification Program is seeking volunteers to help support the Pollinator Pathway Project, a new initiative that aims to create a continuous corridor of native pollinator gardens between residences, businesses, parks and open spaces throughout Bend and beyond. Bend’s Beautification Program is joining other public and private partners in supporting this work to provide habitats for pollinators such as butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.
Advocacycastlepinesconnection.com

Students seeking volunteer hours

Students looking to earn community service hours over the summer have an opportunity to help make a 100-year-old Douglas County community tradition a success and volunteer at the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo. The event will be held July 31 through August 8 in Castle Rock. Event organizers are looking...
Advocacynwestiowa.com

Mueller: Volunteers critical for help

It’s 10:30 at night and your spouse wakes up with a medical emergency. You dial 911 and the dispatcher relays that help will be on the way. Unfortunately, the local ambulance crew is short staffed and a neighboring community must send its ambulance for the transport. This takes time and your loved one is increasingly having more pain and a hard time breathing — time is precious in an emergent situation.
Vandalia, ILvandaliaradio.com

Summer Lunches for Kids set to kick off for 2021—Looking for Volunteers and Donations for this year

The Summer Lunches for Kids program is set to kick off for 2021. And, they are looking for donations and volunteers. The program will begin on Wednesday, June 2nd and run until Friday, August 6th. The lunches will be available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 11 am to 11:30 am. The distribution sites are at Northside Christian Church at 1845 West Jackson Street in Vandalia and in Shobonier at the Township Building.