A protagonist of the film School of Rock dies

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool of Rock was one of the films that marked the childhood of many. Sadly, one of its protagonists has passed away at the age of 32. 18 years ago School of Rock It came to the lives of many people, time passes and it continues to be one of the fun films to watch alone, with children or as a family. Unfortunately, yesterday the news was released that Kevin Clark, who would be the drummer of Jack Black’s group in the film, died at dawn on May 26 after being run over while riding a bicycle. The actor passed away at just 32 years old.

marketresearchtelecast.com
Person
Jack Black
Chicago, ILradiojamestown.com

'School of Rock' drummer Kevin Clark dies in cycling accident at 32

Kevin Clark, the former child star and drummer famous for starring opposite Jack Black in in the 2003 film, School of Rock, died in a cycling accident Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was 32. Clark was struck and killed at a notoriously dangerous intersection on...
Celebritiesleamingtoncourier.co.uk

School of Rock star dies in bike accident aged just 32

Kevin Clark, who starred alongside Jack Black in the 2003 movie School of Rock, was killed in a bike accident on Wednesday (26 May), police have said. He was 32 years old. Clark played drummer Freddy Jones in the film, and was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street, just days after his real-life band’s debut performance.
MusicThe Guardian

School of Rock star Kevin Clark dies in collision aged 32

School of Rock star Jack Black was among those paying tribute to Kevin Clark, who as a 13-year-old had played drummer Freddy in the hit 2003 film, after Clark was killed in a collision on Wednesday 26 May. The Chicago Sun Times reported that Clark, 32, had been hit by...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

"School of Rock" Star Dies at 32. Here's How His Co-Stars Remember Him

Tragic news came Wednesday for family, friends, and fans of a former child actor who appeared in a beloved movie. On Wednesday, Kevin Clark, who starred in School of Rock as a 12-year-old, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike. The news was reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, which explained that Clark was biking in the Chicago neighborhood of Avondale.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Us Weekly

School of Rock’s Kevin Clark Dies at Age 32 After Being Fatally Struck by a Car

Kevin Clark, best known for his role as Freddy Jones in 2003’s School of Rock, has died after a fatal accident in his hometown of Chicago, Us Weekly can confirm. The musician, who was 32, had been riding his bicycle Wednesday, May 26, when a motorist struck him. He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead early in the morning. The Cook County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was blunt force injury caused by the motor vehicle and bicycle collision.
