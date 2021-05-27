Borderlands 3 does not have crossplay on PlayStation consoles by decision of the publisher
The lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple has exposed some of the best kept secrets of the companies, also from outside companies like Sony. As it became clear, the Japanese company asks for royalties to add the crossplay function. In the case of Borderlands 3, the reason is not confirmed, but Randy Pitchford, head of Gearbox, has reported that the game does not have cross-play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 by decision of the publisher, that is, 2K Games.marketresearchtelecast.com