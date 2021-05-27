Cancel
Borderlands 3 does not have crossplay on PlayStation consoles by decision of the publisher

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple has exposed some of the best kept secrets of the companies, also from outside companies like Sony. As it became clear, the Japanese company asks for royalties to add the crossplay function. In the case of Borderlands 3, the reason is not confirmed, but Randy Pitchford, head of Gearbox, has reported that the game does not have cross-play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 by decision of the publisher, that is, 2K Games.

marketresearchtelecast.com
