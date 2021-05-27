Borderlands 3 does not have crossplay on PlayStation consoles by decision of the publisher

Knockout City is now available on Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox platforms. EA's multiplayer game looks like a fun take on dodgeball, and those interested in the game will be happy to know that it supports cross-platform play as well as cross-progression. That should give players a much bigger pool of online opponents, which is always a good way to start out any online multiplayer game! Those interested in checking out the game will also be happy to know that the free Block Party trial is currently available on all platforms, and downloading it will get players exclusive gear in the full version.