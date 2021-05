Resident Evil Village is my first go at properly tackling a Resident Evil game. Does it stand up to the scrutiny of a horror-fearing newcomer?. My experience with Resident Evil in the past can be summed up as almost non-existent. I’ve played about 20 minutes of Resident Evil 7, and that was only because I wanted to earn some Game Pass quest points. Once I finished the task, I ducked out and never returned. I’ve also tried the RE7 Kitchen demo for PSVR, and I almost shat my arse out. So, yeah, I’m not a horror fan. I don’t like being scared. I get scared playing Splinter Cell for goodness sake, so proper horror is not really for me.