ROCKSTAR (GRAND THEFT AUTO, RED DEAD REDEMPTION) Rockstar has always excelled at storytelling, and their talents have only become that much more prominent as time has gone on. Grand Theft Auto 5’s bombastic storytelling style shines through in each of its cutscenes, but the game where the studio really flexes its muscles is Red Dead Redemption 2. It hits so many notes, and hits nearly all of them perfectly- adrenaline-fueled action, quiet moments of introspection, sweeping views of gorgeous vistas, lighthearted moments of humour, and so much more.