It’s here! Finally we’ve had our first glimpse at gameplay for our highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West and well safe to say we’re very very excited. Join Rossko, Toby and brand new Finger Gunner and Horizon expert Kat as we talk through everything we saw and how we fell completely in love with the brand new world Aloy finds herself in. Have a listen and let us know what you. Most of all, enjoy the poid! It’s just mostly noises.