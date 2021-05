Mansfield Legacy High School head football coach Chris Melson has resigned his post after 14 years leading the Broncos. The Broncos finished 2-7 last season. Melson is the only coach Legacy has had in the history of the school has he came to Mansfield ISD in 2007 to open Legacy HS. He posted a 71-74 overall record in his thirteen varsity seasons, including an 11-3 run in 2016 and a 12-3 mark in 2017 that saw the Broncos advance to the 5A-Division II state semifinals.