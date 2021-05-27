Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates

apl.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you interested in serving the community? We are currently seeking candidates for the Library Board of Trustees. Board members are appointed by Mayor Woodford and terms last three years. If you're interested in applying, please visit the City of Appleton website. Qualifications and Responsibilities:. Be a City of Appleton...

apl.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Members#Public Services#Public Policies#Community#Board Meetings#Public Library Services#Library Policies#Equitable Provision#Strategic Plan#Mayor Woodford#Appleton Resident#Workshops#Appleton Website#Intellectual Freedom#Freedom Of Expression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Paramus, NJbergen.edu

Board of Trustees June 1 Public Notice of Meeting

The Bergen Community College Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:00 p.m. will take place remotely. No physical meeting will take place. Rather, and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will take place electronically through WebEx at the regularly scheduled date/time. Members of the...
Scranton, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Scranton seeking library trustee

The Marchant Memorial Library in Scranton will soon be looking for at least one new board member to serve on its board of trustees. The trustees meet the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. for approximately one hour and occasionally at other times. The library board of trustees...
Collegesgrowthdimensions.org

HB3145 Could Impact Elections for Rock Valley College Board of Trustees

Our region is committed to economic success, our future workforce and business growth. Therefore, local communities have a vested interest in our education system. Recently, HB3145 was introduced and passed in the Illinois House of Representatives, by a vote of 99-17. This House Bill is meant to amend the Public Community College Act, by changing the current means of electing College Trustees. This would allow for the creation of sub-districts for the election of college board of trustees, instead of an election at-large.
Fredonia, NYObserver

Trustee continues criticism of village board

James Lynden continued his criticism of fellow Fredonia Village Board members, centered around an April retreat, during a meeting this week. This time, though, he saw a bit of pushback from other village officials. At the start of his allotted time for reports, Lynden stated, “A number of issues have...
Clarksville, TNapsu.edu

APSU Board of Trustees to host summer meetings on June 4

On June 4, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its summer meetings – committee meetings and the full board meeting – throughout the day on campus. With the campus’ COVID-19 guidelines still in place, the public is asked to watch the live meetings virtually at https://apsu.zoom.us/j/85789807874.
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Yankton Library Board Of Trustees To Meet

The Yankton Community Library Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting virtually using the GoToMeeting interface at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. You can join the meeting from a computer or device by going to the following link on your computer, smart phone or tablet: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/541968125. You may also join the meeting via phone by calling 1 (669) 224-3412 and using the access code: 541-968-125.
Missoula County, MTseeleylake.com

Board discusses advertising principal position, certifies new trustee

SWAN VALLEY - The Swan Valley Elementary School Board held a discussion on how they should approach advertising an open part-time principal/teacher position during a special meeting Wednesday, May 26. They unanimously voted to have Erin Lipkind, Missoula County superintendent of schools, and District Clerk Heather Mincey create an advertisement for the position on the school’s website with the stipulation that it could be modified at any time. They also certified their new trustee Sophie Trull.
Erie County, NYeastaurorabee.com

SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees approves 2021-2022 budget

The SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees has approved an operating budget of $102,746,397 for fiscal year 2021-2022. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has committed an additional $1 million in permanent operational funding to the college to ensure that tuition costs will not increase. Full-time tuition rates will stay at $5,047 per year and part-time tuition costs will remain […]
PoliticsSt. Louis American

Patterson appointed to board of trustees at library

County Executive Dr. Sam Page has appointed Deborah Patterson to serve a four year term on the Board of Trustees of the St. Louis County Library District. Patterson retired from Monsanto where she worked as vice president of Global Contributions and Employee Engagement. Previously, she served as chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri. She is a board member of Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Delta Dental of Missouri, St. Louis Public Library Foundation, and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, among others. She holds a bachelor of science in administration of justice and a master of arts in political science and public policy.
Educationz1077fm.com

SCHOOL BOARD INTERVIEWS BOARD CANDIDATES TODAY

The Morongo Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting tonight to interview candidates for a vacant board position. News Director Andrew Dieleman has the agenda…. At tonight’s special meeting, the board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m. to conference with legal council in...
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County Consolidated Board of Trustees Meeting - June 7 Agenda

BOARD OF TRUSTEES CLARENDON SCHOOL DISTRICT Monday, June 7, 2021, 6:30 p.m. Clarendon School District One Board Room AGENDA 1.Call to Order. 2.Establishment of a Quorum. 3.Approval of Agenda. 4.Invocation – Mr. Arthur Moyd. 5.Pledge of Allegiance. 6.Media Notification. 7.Approval of Minutes-May 20, 2021 Meeting 8.Schedule Meeting Between All Clarendon County School Boards 9.Approval of Policy Sections A and C for First Reading 10. Approval of Policy Section B for Second Reading 11. Consolidation Update – Dr. Shawn Johnson a.Role of Consolidation Consultants i.Scope of Services for Inventory Consultant ii.Scope of Services for Plan Development Consultant b.Role of the Superintendent c.Role of the Board 12.Executive Session. a. Contractual Matters. b. Personnel Matters. c. Legal Advice. 13. Potential Action on Items from Open Session discussion or Executive Session. 14.Board Comments. 15. Adjournment.
Hawaii StateMaui News

Disciplinary Board seeks applicants

A board that oversees the office that investigates attorney misconduct is looking to fill six vacancies, with applicants from all islands accepted, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced. The Nominating Committee of the Hawaii Supreme Court is seeking to fill four attorney and two nonattorney positions on the Disciplinary Board of...
Fenwick Island, DEThe Dispatch

Fenwick Seeking Candidates For August Election

FENWICK ISLAND – With nearly two months remaining until the annual election, the town is seeking qualified candidates wishing to serve on the town council. On Aug. 7, Fenwick Island will hold its annual election to fill four positions on the Fenwick Island Town Council with terms expiring in 2021. The seats are currently held by Gene Langan, Richard Mais, Mike Houser and Bill Weistling.
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Trustee Carla Hester Croff resigns from college board

ROCK SPRINGS – There is an opening on the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees after trustees accepted Carla Hester Croff’s resignation Wednesday in a special meeting. She was elected to her first term on the board in November 2020. Under state statute, the board has 30 days to...
Collegeskniakrls.com

Simpson College Appoints New Board of Trustees Chair

The Simpson College Board of Trustees appointed Terry Handley as the new Board Chair and welcomed new members Beth Nigut and Joe Sorenson to the College’s governing body. Handley retired as president and CEO of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. in 2019, closing a career that spanned almost 40 years after starting at the company in 1981 and became president and CEO in 2016, as well as graduation from Simpson’s continuing, graduate and online programming 2009. Nigut is the executive vice president and chief people officer at EMC Insurance Companies, and graduated from Simpson in the class of 1991, while Sorenson is a member of the class of 2012 and currently serves as vice president of affiliate relations at the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines. Both Nigut and Sorensen will serve three-year terms on the board. To learn more about the Board of Trustees, click below.