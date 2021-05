When web browsers became mature in 1990’s, browser video games became popular among gamers. Video games played via the World Wide Web became the pop culture of that era. One of the first known examples of a browser game was Earth 2025 which was first released in 1995. It featured only text but allowed players to interact and form alliances with other players of the game. Since then gaming has come a long way, and has evolved vastly with consoles, mobile gaming apps, coming into the picture. Therefore, many have the perception that browser videogames are actually dying. But is it really dying?