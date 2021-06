The past year has transformed the way the international association meetings industry does business. As a result, the Research Department of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) has also reinvented how they assess and present the 2020 ICCA Statistics Report on the association meetings market. This latest iteration of the report reflects the changing needs of the industry. It provides a more accurate representation of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on association meetings globally. Furthermore, it is an enhanced tool for guiding the industry out of the current crisis and into an altered, but stronger future.