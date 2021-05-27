Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Central Event; time and how to stream online news from SEGA

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA has something to tell us about Sonic the Hedgehog. The blue hedgehog, one of the most important characters in the history of our environment, celebrates its thirtieth anniversary in 2021; nothing less than 30 years. That will translate into announcements, surprises, and projects aimed at the most die-hard fan. Today, May 27, 2021, we will resolve doubts with the direct that the company will carry out. Let’s get to know all the details and how to watch it live online.

marketresearchtelecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sega#Sega#Sonic The Hedgehog#Live Online Video#Live Video#Digital Video#Sonic Central Event#Cest#Spanish#Nintendo Switch#Banana Blitz Hd#Sonic Forces#Sonic Mania#Online News#Ps4#Video Game#Announcements#Today#Surprises#Super Monkey Ball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Nintendo
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Video GamesIGN

Sonic Central Stream Will Reveal New Projects For the Blue Hedgehog

A new Sonic the Hedgehog stream will reveal fresh "projects, partnerships, and events" to celebrate the blue hedgehog's 30th anniversary, Sega announced today. Titled Sonic Central, the stream kicks off Thursday, May 27 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. The stream will be available through Youtube and Twitch. A Sonic...
Comicsimore.com

The Sonic Central digital event will premiere on May 27

Sega has announced a digital event to announce new and upcoming projects and events. The digital event, Sonic Central, will focus on the celebrations for the series' 30th anniversary. Sonic Central will premiere on official Sonic channels on May 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The official Sonic the...
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Sonic Central Is Thursday And Promises News About The Blue Blur’s 30

The pandemic has caused all sorts of delays, including those for certain milestone celebrations of various beloved video game characters. It’s taken a while, but fans will finally learn what Sega has in store for Sonic the Hedgehog and his 30th anniversary. Here’s the announcement for Sonic Central:. You’ve waited...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Sega will host a livestream devoted to Sonic on May 27

Sega will be hosting a special livestream devoted to Sonic this Thursday. The Sonic Central livestream will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm UK, 6pm CEST. During the stream, Sega will provide a look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for the...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

SEGA Announces Sonic Colors: Ultimate, New Projects at Sonic Central

Today SEGA revealed new games planned for the legendary Sonic the Hedgehog, with a remaster of Sonic Colors and a new game set for 2022 release. Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remastered version of the Wii 2010 title. It'll release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on the Epic Games Store. The title will receive performance updates, new animation, and full dialogue and voice cast.
Video GamesIGN

Sonic Central Stream: Everything Announced, Including a Brand New Sonic Game

Update: Sega confirmed that Sonic 3 will also be in widescreen. Today's Sonic Central stream has revealed a number of new projects featuring the world's premier blue hedgehog, all designed to tie into the series' 30th-anniversary celebrations. Here's everything revealed at the Sonic Central stream, from a new Sonic game to a full Sonic Colors remaster.
Video Gamesrexweyler.com

Every Sonic Crossover Announced At SEGA’s Sonic Central

Sonic the Hedgehog is turning 30 this year. To celebrate, SEGA’s mascot is making a few cameos in other video games, as revealed at Sonic Central. In honor of Sonic the Hedgehog‘s 30th anniversary, SEGA hosted its first Sonic Central event, a livestream similar to a Nintendo Direct but all about the iconic blue hedgehog. Featuring announcements about everything from new merchandise to a mysterious 2022 Sonic video game, Sonic Central was full of surprises for fans of the series, including three crossovers.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

The Sonic Central 30th Anniversary Showcase Delivered a Precious Gift for Sega Fans: Optimism

Every Announcement from the Sonic Central 30th Anniversary Showcase. Sonic hasn’t had it easy in recent years. Sure, there have been occasional highlights like the blockbuster success of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie last year and 2017’s fan-favorite Sonic Mania, but when it comes to major mainline games, it has been far too long since Sega had a genuine winner on their hands. With 2020 even absent of a major Sonic game release, fans have been anxious for news and were understandably anxious heading into a Sonic Central presentation planned to celebrate the blue blur’s 30th anniversary.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Several New Sonic Titles Announced at SEGA Event

SEGA released a live-streamed event to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary where we saw several new titles and crossovers announced for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Since anniversaries have been all the rage in the gaming community the last few years, it would make sense that one of the original pillars of gaming—Sonic the Hedgehog—would get a mega-sized celebration to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the franchise. SEGA released an event today to announce several new titles for the franchise.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Sonic Origins Compilation and Lots of Sonic Cameos Revealed During Sonic Central Live Stream

The big headlines to come out of the Sonic Central Live Stream were the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate and the current development of a new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog title, later revealed to be called Sonic Rangers by SEGA before they withdrew the press release. That wasn’t all of the news to come out of the stream, though. There’s also going to be a Sonic Origins compilation of previous Sonic titles, as well as plenty of cameos from the hedgehog in other titles to celebrate his 30th anniversary.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

SEGA Reveals Multiple Sonic The Hedgehog Announcements

During a special Sonic Central livestream today, SEGA revealed multiple announcements revolving around Sonic The Hedgehog. The big announcements today were that Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be coming this September as a revitalized version of the game, the classic games from the Genesis era will be released as a single unit called Sonic Origins, there's a new Sonic game in the mix that they didn't talk too much about but let us know it's on the way. We have the notes from SEGA below along with the trailer, as the team is looking to celebrate the character's 30th Anniversary in style.
Video Gamesugames.tv

‘Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate’ Official Announcement

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate has been officially announced. Square Enix made the announcement on May 26 during a live stream special for the 35th anniversary of the Dragon Quest series. Besides announcing the intention to release the game, not much information was given. The live stream only...
Comicsesportstalk.com

Sonic Central Event Reveals New Title and More

Sonic seems to have been on a losing streak since the release of Sonic Forces. With a series focus on reminding fans of the past, fans cite one of the only good things to come out of the sonic series since 2017 was the release of Sonic Mania. However, it seems like Sonic is starting to get his act back together, with the Sonic movie doing exceptionally well and Sega’s attempts to globalize the series starting to come along. Sonic has been adding to the promising future of his series with the Sonic Central event that live-streamed earlier today, showcasing multiple new collaborations and some projects that will be coming within the next two years.