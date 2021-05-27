First Campout with Your Family

Do you remember that feeling on the last day of school before summer break? I do. Euphoria. There was usually an awards ceremony or field day. It was great. Even if you didn’t get an award or win the potato sack race at field day, it was still the best feeling ever. No more homework. No more tests. I grew up out in the country and I literally remember the last day of second grade. I took off my shoes when I got home and I thought, “I’m not putting on shoes again until next August.” I was thrilled. Of course, the next day my mom made me put my shoes on to go to Walmart but at least I had one glorious day to dream.