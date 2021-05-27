First Campout with Your Family

Celebrate summer with your library! Children, teens, and adults are invited to take the Summer 2021 Challenge with the Humboldt County Library, from June 1 to August 31. The free summer challenge is available both on paper and through Beanstack, interactive software that makes a game of reading, writing, and other activities. A parent or other caregiver can sign up for a family Beanstack account that includes all readers in the family. Each reader sets their own daily reading goal for the summer, which might be 100 pages a day for a fluent reader, or a few minutes for a student with reading difficulties (or a parent who barely has time to read the back of a cereal box while wrangling kids during breakfast).